Cheeky mum brown eyes park owner, steals from homeless

Natasha Isabel Weston, 32 of Yandina, risked jail time when she spat in the face of the owner of a caravan park she was forbidden from entering.

A WOMAN forbidden from the Yandina Caravan Park hurled abuse and spat in the owner's face before she "brown eyed" her on the way out.

As the victim's husband escorted Natasha Isabel Weston from the park's administration building, she ripped up a pot plant and threw it at the woman.

Weston then took off and turned her attention to two homeless people living under a bridge nearby.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday heard Weston showed up waving a length of timber and threatened to burn their tent in their sleep before she stole their pushbike.

Police found it lying on the lawn of Weston's Yandina home when they arrived to find her drinking and waiting for her son's to return.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens on Monday told the court details of Weston's offences, committed on May 20.

Weston pleaded guilty to breaching her bail condition that she not attend the caravan park, committing public nuisance, stealing, wilful damage of the pot plant and the most serious charge of spitting (common assault) which carried a potential three years' jail.

Sergeant Stephens pushed for Weston to spend time behind bars as he described her behaviour as "abhorrent".

He stressed the risks of spreading communicable diseases through spitting.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull agreed Weston acted in a "disgusting and appalling" way, but given she had no history of violence he submitted a fine was suitable punishment.

Mr Bull told the court Weston was the sole carer of three boys, two of whom were disabled.

He said she resorted to drinking alcohol to deal with stress.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Weston $200 for breaching bail and ordered she serve 12-months' probation for the remainder of her offences.

Convictions were recorded.