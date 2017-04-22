24°
Check your mung beans - I think they're off

Letter to the Editor by David Collins of Araluen | 22nd Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Letter writer says the "devotees of PETA conveniently dismiss the fact that animals eat animals, that plants destroy other plants”.
Letter writer says the "devotees of PETA conveniently dismiss the fact that animals eat animals, that plants destroy other plants".

LETTER:

A RECENT letter from the people from Woop Woop expressed their opinions about PETA, vegans and lucid thinking.

Suddenly, along come the big guns from various parts of Australia to shoot them out of the water.

These lovers of feather and fur become so strident in their mantra. They leave no room for us free thinkers, we who use logic to reason out our opinions and exercise choice. We who make decisions based on personal preference, tradition, fact, research and common usage. We, who fit into the world and who freely share the planet with those whose opinions differ.

War of words in letters to the editor continues.
War of words in letters to the editor continues.

A small amount of research shows that plants, animals and humans are made up of chromosomes. All living things share that in common - we all are made up of chromosomes. It just is a matter of how those chromosomes are arranged and how many there are which determine what you are.

Alfalfa has 32, humans have 46, durum wheat has 28, frogs 26, etceter. All living things are related, however tenuously. Vegans still have to kill before they can eat.

The devotees of PETA, however, don't really care about that relationship.

These are the people who put humans down the order.

These are the organic vegans who cannot embrace the fact that humans eat animals and/or their product such as eggs, cheese, etcetera.

They conveniently dismiss the fact that animals eat animals, that plants destroy other plants.

These are the people who arrogantly blame humans who are victims of fatal shark attacks, safe and secure in the loopy thinking that it's okay for a shark to eat a human but it's not okay for a human to "invade” a shark's territory. People are at the top of the food chain. That's nature and that's the way it is.

As for the claim that a vegan couple walked for 15,000km non-stop. Fanciful!

Maybe these people need to adopt the value of living as ascribed by the Golden Rule. Either that or check their organic mung bean supply before eating. There just might be one or two in the bag that are off.

David Collins,

Araluen.

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters to the editor opinion peta veganism vegan warriors

