Check the conditions before fishing in Cooloola this weekend

FISHING: It is recommended that vessels stay in port with the forecast rough and wet conditions today.

Today will see winds north to north-easterly 25 to 40 knots shifting south-westerly 25 to 35 knots during the morning.

Seas will be 2 to 4 metres and swells to be north to north-easterly 2 to 4 metres, decreasing to 1.5 to 2.5 metres during the morning.

The weekend conditions are hopefully going to settle down, but it is recommended you check weather reports before leaving port.

Recently, before the rough conditions, there have been school of longtail tuna and a few spotty mackerel between Kawana and Old Women Island.

At Sunshine Reef there have been reasonable catches of sweetlip, pearl perch, coral trout, mackerel and red emperor.

The longtail tuna and Spanish mackerel in still lurking in Laguna bay.

Venus tusk fish from Murphy's and the blinker are on the bite, with Long tail tuna, mac tuna and the odd spotty mackerel in close between Mooloolaba and Old Women Island.

Grassy sweetlip, tuna and cod are being caught from Coolum reef.

Out off Double Island Point and Wide Bay Bar, there's still quality pelagic along with solid tusk-fish, Maori and gold spot cod, a few mahi mahi, mackerel, cobia and amberjack giving plenty action, along with longtail tuna taking metal slugs.

On the beach scene, Fraser Island anglers need to make sure they check conditions before venturing out to fish, as ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie will dump plenty of rain in the catchments and give big seas and swells right into the weekend.Prior to the rough conditions, there were bream, whiting, flathead, tailor and school mackerel off the beach at the Cape as well as jew and bream over night in the gutters.

Trevally, coral trout, tuskfish and cod have been found on the shallow reefs while in Hervey Bay, longtail tuna around Woody Island in Platypus Bay, threadfin salmon in the Sandy Straits and the Mary River as well as a few barra off River Heads.

As conditions settle down at Rainbow Beach, try for jew, the odd tailor, bream and dart and along the beaches.

Tin Can Bay and the creeks feeding into the Sandy Straits are ideal for quality mangrove jack, quality dusky flathead, bream and the odd barra.

The big rains and run of fresh water has flushed the mud crabs but there are a few sandies in the bay.

In freshwater spots again make sure you check conditions before venturing out to fish, as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will dump plenty of rain in the catchments, so try for bass and quality sooty grunter in the upper reaches of the Mary River.

There's been bass and Saratoga feeding in the local dams in both Boroumba and Lake MacDonald.

In Noosa a big run of fresh and dirty water is bringing the mud crabs on the move.

There's been a few flathead, bream and plenty of good trevally at the Noosa River mouth.

It is definitely worth trying for threadfin salmon and mangrove jack in the upper river system, while sand crabs are feeding, along with bream, flathead and the odd mangrove jack in Weyba Creek.

Further south in Maroochydore there has been a big run of fresh, dirty water flowing in the rivers.

The prawns and the muddies are running through through the river at the moment.

There is big trevally and flathead at Dunethin Rock and around Bli Bli and Twin Waters over the past few days.

Mangrove jack up to 60cm in Petrie Creek while whiting can be found throughout the lower reaches.

There is also Moses perch, bream and flathead from the cod hole and around Channel island. Mooloolaba has had reports of mangrove jack and some nice fat bream in the Kawana Waters canal, Parrearra Channel and McKenzies bridge areas.

Mark Planck, Swan Boat Hire