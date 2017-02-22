Check out what's happening around Gympie today

TODAY

Tai chi

TAI Chi for Health and Falls Prevention: Improve your balance, coordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Every Wednesday, beginners 9-10am, St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries Betty 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Little Haven Shed Sale

LITTLE Haven Shed, Chappell St (opposite Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshop), open each Wednesday 8am-midday for sales.

Furniture, bric-a-brac, books, clothing, the list is endless. Delivery of furniture at a negotiated price.

Donations of clean saleable items appreciated for ongoing fundraising for Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 5486 2086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women.

Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Wednesdays 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones, silver casting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

TOMORROW

Tai Chi for Health and Arthritis Beginner classes

TAI chi improves balance, co-ordination and mental health it's a great form of gentle exercise. Meet new friends. Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St, Gympie, 10-11am. Cost $5. Please wear flat shoes, white shirt and bring a bottle of water.

Advanced classes 8am and 9am. Inquiries Shirley 0418 831 320 or Trudie 0490 123 675.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.

Al-Anon

MEETS Thursday 7.30pm. Families of active alcoholics need Al-Anon in order to learn how to live with the confusion and despair created by the drinking even when the alcoholic is no longer a member of the family because of separation or death. Phone: 5483 9052 or 0412 364 979 for meeting details.

FRIDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.