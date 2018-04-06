Check out what makes these the top students at Gympie West

SCHOOL'S FINEST: Aussies of the Month at Gympie West for March were: (Back from left) Madison Belsham, Awards presenter Isabelle Cantle, Emily Helfer and Luke Ford and (Front from left) Kai Wilkins, Summer Lane, Laila Sorensen, Jorgia Creighton and Abby Rogers.

SADLY, due to space restrictions in print, we were forced to significantly cut information from Gympie West's Aussie of the Month article. It appears below in it's entirety:

GYMPIE West State School's Aussie of the Month for March awards were presented on parade on Wednesday March 28.

Guest presenter this month was Isabelle Cantle - Queen's Baton Relay Bearer.

Isabelle is a great sportsperson, winning the Cross Country at Gympie West every year in primary school.

In Year 6 she won the Ian Seaniger Medal.

It is given to the person who is good at sport but also shows great sportsmanship.

Isabelle also competed at the Queensland State Championships for Wide Bay in Aquathon in 2017.

She made the Gympie soccer team in 2017 and 2018 and also played at the Queensland State Championships for Wide Bay in Soccer in 2017.

Her coach selected her to read the Players Oath on behalf of all the girls at State Championships.

She scored the only goal against Sunshine Coast for the win.

Isabelle also rides horses.

It's her favourite thing to do.

She qualified and competed at the 2017 Queensland Pony Club State Championships.

Isabelle and Winnie the Wonder Pony won the 2017 Queensland State Championships.

Isabelle also likes to do things for others.

Every year she helps her Mum raise money for cancer research.

They host a 'Girls Night In'. She has also participated in Relay for Life many times.

Last year she stayed overnight and walked.

All these things were reasons why she was chosen to carry the Baton in the Queen's Baton Relay.

Well done Isabelle and thanks for being the Aussie of the Month presenter.

Aussies of the Month for March are:

PREP: Summer Lane - Summer is a friendly, well-mannered class member. She participates happily and contributes her ideas to class discussions. Summer has worked hard to improve her learning skills. Summer is off to a great start in Prep. Terrific work, Summer.

Year 1: Abby Rogers - Abby is a responsible student who is a wonderful role model for others. She is a diligent worker who eagerly involves herself in all learning opportunities. Abby is a considerate and caring student to those around her.Well Done Abby!

Year 2: Jorgia Creighton - Jorgia applies herself well to school activities and strives for a challenge. She approaches all tasks with a positive attitude, a smile and a sense of humour. Jorgia embraces mistakes as learning and continues to improve because of her growth mindset. She is a role model in class due to her attitude, reliability and respectful behaviour. Way to go Jorgia - keep smiling!

Year 3: Kai Wilkins - Kai is a quiet achiever who goes out of his way to do his best work. He is a friendly class mate who is kind to others. Kai is a pleasure to have in Year 3T.

Year 3: Laila Sorensen - Laila always arrives to class with a big smile and says good morning to everyone. Laila is always ready to learn and participates in all class activities. Laila tries her best in all tasks and is confident to ask for help when required. Laila is a beautiful friend to all her classmates and loves to help. She is respectful in group situations knowing the right time to talk and when to listen. We are all happy to give her this award.

Year 4: Luke Ford - Luke always demonstrates co-operation, respect and common sense. He consistently displays excellent behaviour and is a wonderful role model for others. The contributions Luke makes in class are always well thought through and highly valued by all. Luke is a kind and thoughtful classmate who consistently works very hard to complete all tasks that have been set in class and willingly offers assistance to others. Well done Luke, you need to be congratulated on the standard you have set for yourself and the enthusiasm and effort you demonstrate to others.

Year 5: Emily Helfer - Emily is a hard working student who always tries her best. She is a kind and caring friend to all. Emily is always willing to help no matter the task. She displays excellent behaviour in all areas and is always ready for learning. Emily is an excellent role model for her Year 5 peers. Well done Emily!

Year 6: Madison Belsham - Madi is an outstanding young lady who sets a fine example to the rest of the school. She stays focussed in class, working well either as an individual or part of a group. Madi offers thoughts and suggestions in class and listens to others. She is a fine sportsperson who supports and encourages her team mates and shows respect to her opposition. Madi gives up her time before school to read with the Year 1 students and her lunch breaks to do pineforest duty. Madi Belsham makes Gympie West a great school.