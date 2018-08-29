Check out the winners from weekend's endurance ride
Horse riding: More than 150 riders from all over the country competed in endurance rides at Stirling Crossing at the weekend but it was was local rider Akhmed Pshunov who took the title in both the 120km ride on Saturday and coming in ahead of Kenilworth's Brook Sample in a gallop finish in the 80km ride on Sunday.
"Endurance riding is a family sport and the atmosphere this weekend reflected this with groups from all over Australia enjoying the beautiful forestry tracks in Imbil and spending time together doing what they love,” Stirling Crossing Equestrian Complex owner Matthew Sample said.
Saturday, 25 August 2018
120KM
YOUTH
1st Essy Mountford Longrun Lightening Sippy Downs
2nd Emma Dimech Al-marah Red Cardinal O'Connell, NSW (Oaky, Q)
3rd Tahnaya Mercieca Oso Evita O'Connell, NSW
OPEN
1st Akhmed Pshunov Abbeywood Imbil
2nd Kaylea Maher Awarran Park Starlite Shayde Imbil
3rd Stephen Gray Sir Avatar Rochdale
AREA 160km
JUNIOR
1st Georgie Barber Concerto Dayboro
2nd Tahlea Lochtenberg Quiegly Imbil
3rd Charlotte Williamson Follydown Gai Emerald Hodgson Vale
LIGHTWEIGHT
1st Emma Shone Magic Glen Torbreck Belli Park
2nd Adrian Brickley Cameo Crimzon Moon Cedar Creek
3rd Pandora Bevan Splendacrest Zafire Toowoomba
MIDDLEWEIGHT
1st Virginia Barber Warregal Dayboro
2nd Vanessa Gorecki Cedar Ridge Leeroy Brown Upper Brookfield
3rd Kathy Drew La Battist Oliver Twist Tarome
HEAVYWEIGHT
1st Gavin Bartlett Matta Mia Dimari
Lander Shoot
AERA 120km
JUNIOR
1st Poppy Kettlewell Oso Nicholas Table Top, NSW
2nd Molly Choyce Abberlyn Park Astanna Ramsay
3rd
LIGHTWEIGHT
1st Tahlia Franke Oso Lee Table Top, NSW
2nd Xanthe Webb Keiko Kashmir Saoohire Boorabee Park, NSW
3rd Michelle Chapman Cameo Felspar Kilkivan
MIDDLEWEIGHT
1st Cora Becker Count Shaunessy Upper Freestone
2nd Wade Burgess Cameo Kingfisher Tara
3rd
HEAVYWEIGHT
1st Ricky Peterson Cairo's Crystal
Luscombe
2nd Shimpei Miyamoto Aloha Blue Opal Osaka, Japan
3rd Jago Blonde Dream Raider Purga
Sunday, 26 August 2018
80KM
YOUTH
1st Louis Ryan Sterling's Safari Pullenvale
2nd Alison Noble Awarran Park Royal Rose Waramanga, Vic
3rd Essy Mountford Awarran Park Rose Majesty Sippy Downs
OPEN
1st Akhmed Pshunov Glenewan Whisper Imbil
2nd Brook Sample Magic Glen Glamour Girl Kennilworth
3rd Tayla Hadzi OSO Ellazandra Culcairn
AERA 80KM
JUNIOR
1st Zac Sample Gheerulla Hook Kenilworth
2nd Elexis Webb Beadacious Te Boorabee Park
3rd Benjamin Hoey Gheerulla Damascus Ramsay
LIGHTWEIGHT
1st Janelle Taylor Glenewan Scout Imbil
2nd Sabrina Stephens Cameo Gryffindor Beaudesert
3rd Leigh Ann Sample Brookleigh Montana Kenilworth
MIDDLEWEIGHT
1st Fiona Fenech Aqaba Bronson Kilkivan
2nd Angela Beverly Buck Yandina
3rd Jessica Dakin Hirstglen Cruisader Boonara
HEAVYWEIGHT
1st Troy Butler Revere Shalee Buccan
2nd Olaf Lochtenberg Henley Farm Rasikh Imbil
3rd Gary Surch Gabri-El El Malek Carbrook