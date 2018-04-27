CHECK IT OUT: Gympie's craziest place names

Cockburn Lane is just one of Gympie's eyebrow-raising street names.

THERE'S no doubt about it - Gympie has some quirky, funny and even sometimes downright rude place names.

While ours might not quite stack up against the likes of Tasmania's Pisspot Creek, Victoria's Titwobble Lane or Peculiar Knob in South Australia, our town definitely holds its own with some eyebrow-raising titles.

Read on for some of the stranger place names from around the traps.

1. Jackass Creek

Whether used to describe rude behaviour or reference the infamous group of American stuntmen, Jackass Creek simply had to make this list.

Located on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie, the creek received official State Government recognition as a geographical feature in 2013 alongside Cobbs Gully and Kybong Creek, making it one of our town's cheekiest sites.

2. Pie Creek

Maybe it's only because of a certain 1975 Led Zeppelin song about pies of the dairy variety, but this one qualifies as one of the raunchiest Gympie places due solely to innuendo.

Once you hear 'pie' used in such contexts as that very Led Zeppelin song, it's difficult to rid the connotations from your mind whenever you hear the word in any sort of ambiguous context.

3. Cockburn Lane

A word fused together to no doubt bring uncomfortable, painful thoughts to most minds.

If anything can be said about Cockburn Lane, one would suggest it highlights the importance of personal hygiene.

4. Bone Lane

While 'bone' is a perfectly normal word, the strong double entendre assures a spot on the list for this little residential lane neighbouring the Bruce Highway.

5. Cummings Street

This one would be pretty popular for the immature minds out there. Still, it's a very unfortunate name just because of the double entendre, like Bone Lane.

Honourable Mentions

The Mary St roundabout known as Ronnie's Ring.

Pringle Ct may be responsible for local cravings of the tasty snacks, Bort Rd would appeal to The Simpsons fans who fondly remember a gag from the classic Itchy and Scratchy Land episode, while Ronnie's Ring is a quirky name locals gave the Mary St roundabout outside town hall as a tribute to former Mayor Ron Witham. Butler St is an obvious one, but Fern St becomes a little bit rude when thought of in a certain way. It's close, but an extra 'd' means Maddonna Ct doesn't exactly match up with the famed pop songstress. Quamby Ct nearly references Mayor Quimby, again from The Simpsons. Palatine St is just one letter from matching with the presidential candidate from the classic film Taxi Driver, and Potter St gives off an obvious Hogwarts vibe.

Elsewhere in the region, Cooloola Cove offers some eccentric names such as Tom Thumb Ct, Titanic Ct, Nimrod St and Marco Polo Dr, and Booubyjan St in Goomeri is a tough one to pronounce.

