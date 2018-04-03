Cheating is human nature so why are we surprised?

COMMENT: I believe there exists a culture within the Australian sporting public that holds the performance, actions and lives of our sporting icons to an unjustifiably high degree.

In recent weeks, we have been saturated with media coverage of the latest scandal to hit Australian sport.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would be aware of the ball tampering saga that has potentially claimed the career of three Australian cricket stars.

While in no way do I condone their actions, I think the response, both publicly and professionally has been concerning.

More to the point, I think the fact these players got caught is what troubles us the most.

I am not saying that we do not have any moral objections to what happened but If we never found out, and Australia went on to win the test match, we would not be having this discussion, even if the ball was tainted.

A major part of our national identity is derived from our performance on the sporting field.

Whenever this performance is tarnished, the media, along with the organisation in question instantly enter this cycle of blame sharing, knee jerk reactions and calling for heads to roll.

While I get it (after all Warner, Bancroft and Smith did cheat) I just don't know why we are so surprised or angry about it.

If you were to study any cross-section of any high performance organisation, whether in the corporate, sporting, military of government realms, you will find cheats.

It is human nature.

Sometimes they are exposed and dealt with accordingly, but a lot of the time they are not.

But a cheater is only a cheater if they get caught.

What happened recently with our cricketers is an example of this.

Who knows how long the Australian cricket team has been tampering with the ball? Who knows how long other teams have been doing it for? Who knows how long this has been a problem in global cricket without it being uncovered? The reality is we don't and we would be naive to think that it doesn't happen in every sport at every level.

Is it right, absolutely not. But will it continue to happen. You bet.

While everyone is entitled to an opinion on this, the Australian cricket team tampering with a ball doesn't really effect us say like a crooked politician would or a national defence cover up might.

I think if the public is to rebound, and Cricket Australia is to regain credibility from this latest sporting fiasco, then we need to put it into perspective.