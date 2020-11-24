Cheap wine and make-up: Black Friday deals for him and her

With the gift-giving season fast approaching, buying the perfect present for loved ones can be a struggle, especially when you've run out of ideas.

But with Black Friday sales starting this week, you're guaranteed to find the right gift for all the beloved but picky and eccentric people in your life.

The much-hyped shopping event is a magnet for Australians looking to fill their gift lists weeks before Christmas - and it's expected to explode this year, with many consumers flocking back to brick-and-mortar stores.

New data from ShopFully shows 60 per cent of Aussies are planning to head in-store to make their Black Friday purchases, with 78 per cent researching items to be added to their cart prior to the big day.

With Black Friday sales starting soon, you’re guaranteed to find the right gift. Picture: istock

It found that 45 per cent of shoppers will be looking to snap up products in the technology category (from mobile phones and tablets to gaming consoles), 36 per cent on the hunt for fashion and accessories and 19 per cent aiming for beauty products.

"It's unsurprising Australians are wanting to get back in store with lockdown restrictions further lifting across the nation and almost two thirds planning to use Black Friday as an opportunity to purchase early Christmas gifts for their family and loved ones," ShopFully Australia country manager Dean Vocisano says.

"While shopping in store is preferred for making an actual purchase, Australians are still researching for the best deals and discounts online, signalling an opportunity for retailers to showcase competitive price points and personalised offers."

Jasmine Pisasale and her partner Daniel Angelucci with a range of fun gift products for him and her. Picture: Tony Gough

Bargain hunter Jasmine Pisasale says couples will be itching to get their hands on the hottest products topping their partner's wish lists, from fitness equipment and fashion accessories to barware and gaming gear.

"Add the items you love to your online wishlists and compare notes and see which retailer is offering the best discounts," she says.

"This gives you the opportunity to really consider if you want it - and if you decide to buy, you can access them quickly and add to cart straight away once the sales commence."

Practical or luxe, quirky or classic, these Black Friday deals will send just the right message to the people you are oh-so grateful for this year.

GIFTS FOR HER

GARMIN VIVOACTIVE 3 GPS SMARTWATCH

Its wrist heart rate monitor and built-in GPS make it impressive for the price.

Was: $499

Now: $249 (50% off)

Available at jbhifi.com.au

VERA WANG FOR HER PERFUME, 100ML

This perfume leaves a scented trail of mandarin blossom and Bulgarian rose.

Was: $135.29,

Now: $36.95 (73% off)

Available now at catch.com.au

Vera Wang perfume

R.M. WILLIAMS ADELAIDE BOOTS

Spoil her a little with leather boots that'll spiff up a sundress or jeans and a sweater.

Was: $520

Now: $399 (23% off)

Available from Saturday at ebay.com.au

GHD STRAIGHTENER MAX PROFESSIONAL STYLER

This GHD hair straightener is guaranteed to earn you some festive brownie points.

Was: $280

Now: $230 (18% off)

Available now at ozhairandbeauty.com

CIRCULON 6PC KNIFE BLOCK SET

This knife set will help her to create favourite summertime meals in seconds.

Was: $199

Now: $99.50 (50% off)

Available from Wednesday at bigw.com.au

MOTOROLA G9 PLAY, 64GB

Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water.

Was: $299

Now: $239 (20% off)

Available at thegoodguys.com.au

MAISON DE SABRÉ MINI TOTE

A brightly coloured monogrammed bag that will never go out of date.

Was: $429

Now: $364.65 (15% off)

Available from Friday at maisondesabre.com

Maison de Sabre tote bag

STUDIO SELFIE LIGHT STAND

Capture the moment like never before with this selfie light stand.

Black Friday offer: $15

Available from Friday at kmart.com.au

CLINIQUE MOISTURE SURGE HYDRATOR, 125ML

Get luxury stocking-fillers at Clinique, which is offering a free gift with purchase on orders over $100.

Was: $125

Now: $100 (20% off)

Available from Friday at clinique.com.au

ROYAL COMFORT MULBERRY PILLOWCASE TWIN PACK

Liven things up in the bedroom with soft silk pillowcases.

Was: $52.95

Now: $29 (45% off)

Available on ebay.com.au

MAC STUDIO FIX FLUID SPF FOUNDATION

All boxed up and ready to give.

Was: $55

Now: $44 (20% off)

Available from Friday at maccosmetics.com.au

GIFTS FOR HIM

FOSSIL COMMUTER HYBRID SMARTWATCH

This stainless steel and leather watch is a great way to smarten up that evening outfit.

Was: $269

Now: $159 (40% off)

Available from Friday on amazon.com.au

GAMING CHAIR

The pandemic has put video game equipment in high demand. The gaming chair is ascendant.

Black Friday offer: $99

Available from Friday at kmart.com.au

Gaming chair

FJALLRAVEN KANKEN BACKPACK

It offers a combination of style, capacity and comfort unmatched by any other backpack.

Was: $144.95

Now: $86.97 (40% off)

Available from Friday at fjallraven.com.au

ROYAL DOULTON SEASONS DECANTER SET

Its simple and timeless aesthetic will complement a variety of home bar styles.

Was: $349

Now: $167.52 (40% off, plus 20% at checkout)

Available at royaldoulton.com.au

BRAUN SERIES 8 ELECTRIC SHAVER

Features a quick charge option, which will get him back up and running in a rush.

Was: $349

Now: $279 (20% off)

Available at catch.com.au

Fossil smartwatch

PENFOLDS BIN 128 COONAWARRA SHIRAZ 2014, 750ML

When you want to pull out all of the stops, a Shiraz is the way to go.

Was: $70

Now: $45 (35% off)

Available from Thursday at danmurphys.com.au

EVERLAST CURVED HOOK & JAB PACK

This set is the ideal combo if he wants to train with a friend or partner.

Was: $89

Now: $62.99 (30% off)

Available at worldfitness.com.au

ELECTRIC GUITAR

For its affordable price, it's an amazingly good electric guitar for beginners (and even pros).

Black Friday offer: $99.

Available from Friday at kmart.com.au

SAMSONITE COSMOLITE LUGGAGE, BLACK

This ticks all the boxes for the domestic traveller who likes to travel light.

Was: $323.34

Now: $258 (20% off)

Available from Friday at amazon.com.au

SWANN INDOOR SECURITY CAMERA TWIN PACK

Make safety a priority with these security cameras that let him keep tabs.

Was: $230

Now: $149.95 (35% off)

Available now at swann.com/au

R.M. Williams boots for women

Studio selfie light stand

Fjallraven Kanken backpack

Electric guitar