CHEAP EATS: Is this Gympie's best budget lunch?

BUDGET GOURMET: Marylee Monteath and satisfied customer Phil Gee enjoy helping a couple of good causes at Mrs Monteath's Bent Street food outlet. Arthur Gorrie

IT HAS probably been a long time since anyone in Gympie was able to eat out so cheaply - real Greek souvlaki with spiced and marinated lamb guaranteed to just about melt in your mouth - two serves with a soft drink each for $10.

Hidden away in Bent Street, out front of Gympie Trading, Marylee Monteath's outdoor kitchen may just produce the best cheap eating in Australia.

And its support for good causes makes cheap eating even more attractive for the budget gourmet.

GOOD WORK: Marylee Monteath and Gympie Trading proprietor Annette Anderson, who is also a Girl Guide Leader and Wilife Rescue supporter. Arthur Gorrie

"At the end of the year, I tally up everything I've made and divide it half each between the Gympie Girl Guides and Gympie Wildlife Rescue.

"A lot of people don't realise these services are unfunded except for donations.

"Everyone wants someone to come and pick up the injured possum they've just found, but these people need money.

"My daughter's in her last year with the Guides and I just wanted to do something.

"No-one here gets paid and my overheads involve filling the gas bottle,” Mrs Monteach said.

"The barbecue was donated and so was the shade structure.

"I buy Coke (Zero or standard) for about 30c a can, whenever they're on special - and they're always on special somewhere.

"I sell them for $2 each or $1 if you buy with a meal, so everybody's happy,” she said.

Based on the sausage sizzle concept, it goes one step further, with souvlaki the chef's specialty.

The $5 bacon and egg muffins are so generous you will need the paper towel that comes with them, just to keep them under control

Satay or Honey Soy chicken kebabs are $2 each or three for $5.

The soft drink range includes the coldest lemon squash, lemonade, Pasito, Coke and no sugar Coke and water.

"I check the temperatures and everything, including all the ingredients, is ice cold and on ice,” she said.

While you are there, you can check out the second hand goods at Annette Anderson's Gympie Trading, or even have your nails done by Kylie Thorgood of Kats Nails of Distinction.

Ms Anderson is a Guide leader and a big supporter of Wildlife Rescue, so it all fits together nicely.

"The boys at the workshop nearby have discovered we're here, so they are starting to pop in.

Marylee's little charity fundraiser has been going for four weeks, so it is early days yet.

"The first day I took $150, yesterday it was $50 and I had one day wherre we only took $13.

"But I'm pretty determined. You've got to stick with things,” she said.