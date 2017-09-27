Chatsworth man caught driving while triple the legal limit

CHATSWORTH man, Matthew Thomas Brown, 24, was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving in Station Rd while under the influence of liquor.

The court was told he was detected at 1.43am on September 1 with a blood alcohol reading of 0.161%.

Also before the court was Craig Peter Stolberg, 21, of Monkland, who was fined $800 and disqualified for eight months for drink driving in Tozer St on a Provisional licence, on September 1.

Stolberg pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of 0.083% and accepted he had two relevant previous offences, for drug driving.

Anne Marisa Forest, 39, of Gympie was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months for being in charge of a vehicle on May 5, with a BAC of 0.1%.

The court was told she was in charge of the vehicle, as she was instructing a Learner driver at the time.

Speeding was the give-away for Alice Springs driver Glen Scott McAdam, who pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistratres Court on Thursday to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.081%.

Noting McAdam's lack of previous convictions, Magistrate Graham Hillan fined him $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Samual Joseph Taylor's 18th birthday left him with an illegal blood alcohol content the next morning, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

On a Provicional licence and subject to a zero limit, the young Gympie man was fined $350 after pleading guilty to driving in Rifle Range Rd with a BAC of 0.067% on August 6 at 7.50am.

"It was the morning after my 18th,” he told the court.

Luke Samuel Dettmer, 29 of Kippa Ring, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving in Brisbane Rd at Monkland on August 4 with a blood alcohol content of 0.054%.

A man with no traffic offence history had less than half a drink too much on August 1, was fined on Thursday after being caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.057%.

Jacob Samuel Hutchinson, 40, of Traveston pleaded guilty to the charge was fined $350 and disqualified for one month for driving in Glastonbury Rd on August 1 with a blood alcohol content of 0.057%