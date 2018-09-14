Menu
CONCERNED: Resident Ray Deakin overlooks the threatening fire at Chatsworth yesterday.
CHATSWORTH FIRE: 'S--- this looks pretty close'

Philippe Coquerand
by
14th Sep 2018 2:30 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a large grassfire at Benson and Horswood Road, Chatsworth that occurred just after 12:30pm.

More than nine firefighters are on the scene consisting of both urban and rural firies.

All structures have been protected, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.

Firefighters work to control the blaze at Chatsworth.
"We have five urban and four rural firies on scene battling the fire,” he said.

"All resources are filling up with water.

The spokesman described the fire as "large but slow moving.”

Firefighters work to control the blaze at Chatsworth.
Residents were out on the streets watching the fire approach, but luckily no properties were affected.

Renting a house on Benson Rd, Ray Deakin said he was a bit worried.

"I was just on my way to the shops and then when I looked up here, I said 'S--- this looks pretty close,” he said.

"I was just worried that it was going in these places.

CONCERNED: Resident Ray Deakin overlooking a grassfire outside his property in Chatsworth.
"Usually when the grass goes they can put it out, but once it goes in the trees, once they go up, it's hard to stop.”

