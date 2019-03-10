Menu
CUP TEAM: Chase Rendell, 8.
Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

Rebecca Singh
by
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
GOLF: Golf protege Chase Rendell aims to take what he learnt at the Trans Tasman Cup into coming tournaments.

He was playing a part of the Australian 24-person side who were underdogs against New Zealand and surprised the Kiwis to take possession of the cup last weekend.

The grainy and slow greens made things difficult for the eight-year-old on the first day but he was close to his best the next day.

As he got used to the pace of the greens, his confidence went up.

"It was fun to play as part of a team in a competitive environment,” Chase said.

"I lost my first round and tied the second. I was playing against competitive and difficult players.”

At the end of the first round the Aussies were three points behind and needed a big day on Sunday.

"We needed to get back in the second day,” he said.

"There was double points going and we ended up winning by two because nearly everyone won on the second day.”

Chase said he received tips from some of his teammates.

"I need to focus on my own game and not be influenced by the other player,” he said.

The Gympie product will take these tips into the US Kids Australian Open at Riverside Oaks, Sydney on April 5-8 and Australian Age Division Championships at Gold Coast Royal Pines on April 12-15.

