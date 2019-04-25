Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Jean Santo was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.
Jennifer Jean Santo was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times lucky to be alive

25th Apr 2019 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHARTERS Towers man is lucky to be alive after being stabbed multiple times in the thigh.

Police were called to a disturbance involving numerous people on Bow St, Charters Towers, at 5.50am on Thursday and located the 37-year-old man on Gill St.

Officers provided tactical first aid which may have saved the man's life.

The victim, who was known to his alleged attacker, was transported to hospital and required surgery.

"Their quick actions and timely application of first aid may very well have saved the man's life," Charters Towers officer in charge Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Breitkreuz said.

"They are to be commended for their performance."

Jennifer Jean Santo, 56, was charged with unlawful wounding for allegedly stabbing the man.

Santo was scheduled to appear in court in Townsville yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime stabbing

Top Stories

    MY BROTHER ASH: Australia to share Gympie's sadness

    premium_icon MY BROTHER ASH: Australia to share Gympie's sadness

    News Channel 10 program brings the story of Ashley Birt to the nation

    BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    premium_icon BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    News Gympie businesses Corbet's and Laminex have helped make it happen

    Camp owners fined over floodwater evacuation

    premium_icon Camp owners fined over floodwater evacuation

    Council News 46 campers were evacuated from the western side of the Mary River