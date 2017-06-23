Charter Partners have you covered at tax time

HIGHLY TRAINED: (Back from left) Jaydon Bellingan, Anthony McPhee, Jo Chubb, Linda Richards, Margaret McCarthy and Inga Jarick, (front) Tania Hubband, Chloe Hayes and Charvel Laroyd have the skills to help you.

YOU'LL know you're onto a winning team with Charter Partners Gympie.

Inga Jarick and her highly qualified staff specialise in tax and self-managed super funds but the services they offer include so much more.

Whether you're on the land, own a small business, have dozens of staff under you or you're just looking to lodge a personal tax return, they've got you covered.

When you work with the team at Charter Partners, you can rest assured you will get the services of friendly, highly qualified and fully trained staff working for you offering fixed price agreements.

This means there'll be no nasty surprises when it comes to paying the bill, because you agree to the price of their services upfront.

Charter Partners also offer a 30 day turnaround, so you know when to expect your refund.

Plus, for business customers, they offer quarterly meetings, keeping you up-to-date on all the business news.

In addition to this they run seminars and workshops to help grow your business.

"Our client's reasons for relying on us are simple; they know they can count on us, and they know our drive is to simplify their processes and offer real value in working to assist their growth rather than complicating it,” Inga Jarick, principal at Charter Partners Gympie said.

"We are embracing the future of paperless document management and are now using 'virtual cabinet' cloud solutions for secure document exchange.

"Our virtual cabinet allows you to receive, review, sign and return documents digitally in a secure, simple and swift manner.

"You can also instantly download a copy of your signed paperwork for your records,” Mrs Jarick said.

