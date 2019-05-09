Chart topping US star heads to Gympie music festival

PLATINUM-selling country music maverick Chase Rice leads a swag of international acts flavouring Gympie Music Muster's full 2019 line-up announced today.

The Nashville sensation, whose latest single just hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Charts, along with 'rockgrass' phenomenon Hayseed Dixie, Grammy Award-winning bluesman Micki Free, Canadian songstress Amy Nelson and fellow countrymen The Dungarees will feature at the iconic event, running 22-25 August in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

They'll be joined by legendary Australian R 'n' B artist Renée Geyer, blues rock icon Tex Perkins and his Fat Rubber Band, and Australian country music royalty Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts, James Blundell, Luke O'Shea and Felicity Urquhart.

Gympie Music Muster Program Co-ordinator, Emily Murphy said this year's lineup sees the best of Australian country music coupled with some of the hottest up and coming talent on the international circuit.

"Musicians like Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts, James Blundell and Felicity Urquhart have real history with the Muster, and form part of our extended family of artists who regularly return to keep crowds entertained.

"While our boots remain firmly planted in the local country music scene, we've seized the opportunity to add an exciting taste of what's happening on the international scene through Chase Rice, Hayseed Dixie, Micki Free and Amy Nelson.

"But what truly sets our festival apart is that it's so much more than a line-up. Throw in intimate Songwriter-in-the-round Sessions, an all-star guitar-shredding jam, line and rock 'n roll dancing, instrument workshops and some surprise collaborations, and you begin to understand why the Muster is a diverse and unique program that simply can't be experienced anywhere else."

Upholding Muster's 38-year tradition of true, grassroots country music coupled with an exciting element of discovery, the 2019 program features more than 80 acts across country, blues and roots music.

An unmissable and uniquely Australian event, one ticket gives festival goers free camping and multi-venue access to all performances to experience everything one of Australia's favourite country music celebrations has to offer.

Run by the community, for the community, the Muster is a not-for-profit charity event which has raised in excess of $15 Million for charities Australia wide since its inception. It also gives a multi-million dollar boost to Queensland's tourism sector every year, providing an economic boom for the region.

The Gympie Music Muster runs from Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25, 2019 in the stunning Amamoor Creek State Forest near Gympie. Tickets are on sale now via www.muster.com.au.

