Charming town gets makeover for Christmas

OUR TOWNS PROJECT: A new green space has just been opened just in time for Christmas. More stages are yet to be completed at the site. Contributed

THE Goomeri Town Centre has received a makeover; with a new market square, added greenery, bins and seating, an area close to the main street for long-vehicle day use parking, and more room for cars and trucks to manoeuvre.

The recently completed improvements are part of the Goomeri Our Towns project, which was co-funded by the Palaszczuk Government under the Works for Queensland program and delivered by the Gympie Regional Council.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Works for Queensland is about supporting regional councils to create local jobs and improve their facilities.

"Works for Queensland is delivering jobs and giving local economies throughout the State a real boost,” Mr Dick said.

"The Goomeri - Our Towns project received $300,000 from this important program.

"Through the 2016-17 Works for Queensland, Gympie Region had four projects funded through $5.9 million and according to council, created or supported 34 local jobs.”

Interpretive heritage signs will be installed at the site in the coming weeks, as well as panel art which will incorporate references to the annual Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Gympie Regional Councillor for Division 6, Hilary Smerdon, says the new areas will benefit both the immediate community, and tourists travelling through.

"Travellers coming into Goomeri from Kilkivan by the highway will be greeted by a fresh, green space,” he said.

"We consulted the community on improvements to their streets and public areas in 2015 to better understand their needs, and from this we knew the space needed revitalising.

"We wanted a space to support the town centre to thrive, and key tourism events like the Pumpkin Festival can continue to grow in.

"The streetscape also complements the new Kilkivan - Kingaroy Rail Trail, which runs parallel to the site”.

Flagging tape will remain up around the area over the next few weeks while the turf settles, however the community is welcome to start using the space.