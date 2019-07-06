Menu
Cooloola Debutante Ball debutantes 2019.
Cooloola Debutante Ball debutantes 2019. EeVee Photography
Charming photos of Gympie's 18 latest debutantes

6th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
THERE were 18 young women who made their debut at the Cooloola Debutante Ball last Friday night.

The gala event saw 18 couples presented to society and accepted by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and his wife Sue.

The event has been a fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care for the past 18 years and run as a non-denominational ball by Sandy Williamson.

Spokeswoman for the organisers, Mikaela Calvert, said the couples received deportment and etiquette training over the past six to eight weeks and were taught traditional dances by Bronwyn Molloy such as the gypsy tap, evening three step, rock barn dance and the Killarney waltz.

Photographer for the evening was EeVee Photography.

All of the couples are featured in the gallery below.

debutante ball debutantes gympie debs photo gallery
