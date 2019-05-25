Charlotte to join George at school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

PRINCESS Charlotte is set to attend the same school as her big brother, Prince George, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kensington Palace announced the details today that she would attend Thomas's Battersea in London.

Simon O'Malley, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

The English school year starts in September after a long summer holiday break.

Children start school at four in the UK.

A parent of a fellow student at Thomas's Battersea recently told Vanity Fair that not only is Prince George very happy at school, but that his friends also call him "PG"

"He's very popular and has a lot of friends, and there's very little fuss made about who he is," the parent explained.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge. Picture: Supplied

Either Kate or William are said to drop their son off and pick him up from school every day.