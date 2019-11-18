Charlie’s Angels star teases sequel

Sequins, shoot outs and stunts – Charlie’s Angels has returned to the silver screen with a new cast and Drew Barrymore-sized shoes to fill.

Sequins, shoot outs and stunts - Charlie's Angels has returned to the silver screen with a new cast and Drew Barrymore-sized shoes to fill.

This is the latest reboot of the cult '70s TV series, which also inspired the hugely successful Charlie's Angels movies of the 2000s starring Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (or as Destiny's Child put it: "Lucy Liu with my girl, Drew, Cameron D and Destiny").

Directed by Elizabeth Banks,2019's Charlie's Angels is billed as a continuation of where the Barrymore-led movies left off.

"Drew is just so cool," said Naomi Scott, who stars in the latest remake opposite Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska at the premiere of the new Charlie’s Angels in Los Angeles this month. Picture: Getty Images

OG Angels Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz circa 2000. Picture: AP

"(Those movies) really popped on screen in a way that was really strong and fun at the same time," Scott added.

"Gosh, I hope that I have even a crumb of their charisma."

While the cast is different, the message - and full throttle, action-packed stunts - are true to the Charlie's Angels girl power brand.

"The only way to do another Charlie's Angels movie was it has to be connected to the original, instead of being something new," Scott said.

"I think that was the way 'in'. I don't think it would've made sense to us to replay (the previous movie) - there's only one Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu."

"It carries with it the DNA of Charlie's Angels, which is that fun element," Scott said.

"Now that the Angels have become global, the idea is that there are loads of us, they are everywhere.

"The characters represent the idea that anyone can be an Angel - it's not about their personal lives, it's about their relationship with each other and how that grows."

Naomi Scott stars as Elena in the latest Charlie’s Angels reboot. Picture: Getty Images

The British actor says the new cast had big shoes to fill taking over the franchise. Picture: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart plays Sabina Wilson in the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Picture: Getty Images

Scott stars as Elena, an engineer recruited by a new generation of Angels (led by Banks as their boss, Bosley) to thwart a global security threat known as the "Calisto project".

"My character (Elena) embodies that idea that you don't have to be able to use a gun (to be an Angel), to fight smarter not stronger, you know?," Scott said.

London-based Scott, 26, has been billed as one of Hollywood's stars-on-the-rise, with a role as Jasmine in Aladdin and as the pink ranger in Power Rangers.

She said Generation Z and Millennials were "not watching (female-led) movies like this going, 'oh wow, we wish the world was like this'. They're going, 'yep, that's how it should be'".

The trio in a scene from Charlie’s Angels. Picture: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures via AP

Next Hollywood franchise? Sony has so far not announced plans for a sequel to this Charlie’s Angels. Picture: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures via AP

The movie makes subtle nods to the ’70s with these disco-inspired outfits. Picture: Sony Pictures via AP

One way the newest Charlie's Angels incarnation pays homage to the '70s original is in the costumes, with subtle design elements such as flared jumpsuits and sequined dresses a la Farrah Fawcett's era.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in a scene from the McG-directed Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, which earned $US259 million at the box office.

"With my character, we wanted to feel like that everywoman, oh that could be me! Or that could be someone I know," Scott said.

"The Dr. Martens with the denim jacket and dress. I like the idea that she's youthful and fresh.

"She doesn't need to look a certain way, she dresses like any other 25-year-old. And when she joins the Angels, her wardrobe begins to be upgraded but she's still her."

As for talk of a sequel, Scott said she would be up for it. "I mean we'd love to come together and do another movie, of course. We'll see."

Charlie's Angels (M) is out now.