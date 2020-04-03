Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKEAWAYS ONLY: Sharon Jones from Cafe at the Museum is keeping the wheels turning for the cafe’s new owner, well known Gympie region providor Charlie Horne.
TAKEAWAYS ONLY: Sharon Jones from Cafe at the Museum is keeping the wheels turning for the cafe’s new owner, well known Gympie region providor Charlie Horne.
News

Charlie keeps wheels turning as virus hits his latest venture

Arthur Gorrie
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELL known Gympie region providore Charlie Horne is keeping the wheels turning at his new venture, Cafe at the Museum, on the Brisbane Rd side of Alford Park.

And he is doing so in more ways than one.

With the help of museum cafe worker Sharon Jones, he has brought in his own wheeled events kitchen and takeaway food van, to fill the gap while the cafe is in coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s Chow Time” is the name of the specially fitted out events catering van.

“At least we can still operate,” Sharon said yesterday, “not on the same level.

“But I get to keep my job and it’s easier to get back into your business if you’ve been keeping it going a bit.

“All our locals are supporting us and we can still provide a service.

“We’ve only got a limited menu, but we do have bacon and egg rolls, toasties and drinks, among other lines.

“We’re still providing a level of service and we can just re-open when possible.

“It’s a lot easier than having to start again.”

Mr Horne took over the well known cafe only about a week before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“We had eight staff, but for now it’s only me and Charlie,” she said.

,

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        premium_icon Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        Breaking Scott Morrison says children are expected to return to classrooms after the looming school holidays if parents are unable to provide home learning.

        COVID-19: Young mum shows how kindness will save our elderly

        premium_icon COVID-19: Young mum shows how kindness will save our elderly

        News Sad but heartwarming story from the heart of Gympie shows the reason we should all...

        Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach 4WD access closed

        premium_icon Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach 4WD access closed

        News Environment Minister says ‘this is not a decision we have made lightly’.

        Stranger wishes bring a smile after devastating birthday cancellation

        premium_icon Stranger wishes bring a smile after devastating birthday...

        News A Noosaville man who live with down syndrome has been overwhelmed with birthday...