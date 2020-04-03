Charlie keeps wheels turning as virus hits his latest venture

TAKEAWAYS ONLY: Sharon Jones from Cafe at the Museum is keeping the wheels turning for the cafe’s new owner, well known Gympie region providor Charlie Horne.

WELL known Gympie region providore Charlie Horne is keeping the wheels turning at his new venture, Cafe at the Museum, on the Brisbane Rd side of Alford Park.

And he is doing so in more ways than one.

With the help of museum cafe worker Sharon Jones, he has brought in his own wheeled events kitchen and takeaway food van, to fill the gap while the cafe is in coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s Chow Time” is the name of the specially fitted out events catering van.

“At least we can still operate,” Sharon said yesterday, “not on the same level.

“But I get to keep my job and it’s easier to get back into your business if you’ve been keeping it going a bit.

“All our locals are supporting us and we can still provide a service.

“We’ve only got a limited menu, but we do have bacon and egg rolls, toasties and drinks, among other lines.

“We’re still providing a level of service and we can just re-open when possible.

“It’s a lot easier than having to start again.”

Mr Horne took over the well known cafe only about a week before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“We had eight staff, but for now it’s only me and Charlie,” she said.

