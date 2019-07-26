Menu
Prince Charles and wife Camilla will tour New Zealand in November
Charles, Camilla to visit NZ in November

by Tony Jones
26th Jul 2019 6:15 AM

PRINCE Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official trip to New Zealand in November, Clarence House says.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the announcement of Charles and Camilla's third visit to her country.

She said: "I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders' warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously.

"The Prince of Wales has been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years.

"This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders on those subjects, and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future."

Charles and Camilla will tour the country at the request of the NZ government.

The trip follows the Duke of Cambridge's brief visit to the country in April when he met survivors of the Christchurch mosques terror attack.

Charles and Camilla last visited New Zealand in November 2015 and their first joint trip was in 2012 to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Clarence House said further details about the tour would be released at a later date.

