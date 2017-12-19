Charity offers up a Christmas bonus

ARMFUL OF CHEER: Adam Turner with contents of the Victory Care Christmas hampers being given away to people who buy their normal hampers this week.

CHRISTMAS is a time for giving gifts, and this week Victory Care Services is handing out gifts to those in need.

From today until Friday, residents who buy one of the charity's regular hampers will also receive a free Christmas hamper, laden with edible goodies.

Victory Care staff member Adam Turner said the free hamper was a gift which aimed to allow people to not only make ends meet but help them enjoy the Christmas spirit by letting them do things many people would normally take for granted, such as giving presents to family.

Ultimately, he said, it reinforced what the normal hampers were about.

"It helps the people who are battling with weekly bills, with rent, with insurance, all those sorts of things,” Mr Turner said.

"It just takes the pressure off them... so they can afford education, so they can afford doctors' bills, things like that.”

Mr Turner said across Gympie and Maryborough the charity sold about 350 hampers a week, and people did not have to prove they were doing it tough or be assessed to buy one.

"Tony Perrett can come and buy one, it's not means tested,” Mr Turner said.

In fact, he said the Victory Care hampers really were a case of the more the merrier.

"The way it works is the more we can sell, the more we can buy,” he said.

"It's not like you have to earn less than $40,000 a year, we're not interested in that.

"It's such a difficult thing to police, so everyone can buy one.

"The pastor of our church buys one every couple of weeks, I buy one.

"If we could sell 700 we could put amazing things in them.”

Victory Care on Barter St is open from 4pm to 6pm.