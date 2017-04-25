Charity morning tea ramping up

Ted Senior with the blanket/bedroom storage box he made and donated to the Widgee craft group as one of their prizes in the major raffle at their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on May 24.

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up as well as preparations for one of the biggest and brightest morning teas for the Gympie region.

The catering girls are busily organising their delicious morning tea menu while other machinations are ongoing with table decor and entertainment.

The delightful Karen Thomsen will once again host the event in her bubbly and effervescent manner, aided and abetted by the extremely popular U3A Retro Juke Box Singers.

Other plans are afoot to keep everyone entertained including looking out for the Best Dressed Lady and Gent.

Try adding a bit of bling and some colourful decorations to your headwear and maybe win a prize for the best Sun Hat?

There'll also be lucky door and lucky spot prizes up for grabs.

Some amazing items have to be won in the major and multi draw raffles and topping the list are two pieces of beautifully hand-crafted furniture, donated by Widgee's very own and talented woodworker, Ted Senior.

First prize is a wonderful camphor laurel blanket or bedroom storage box, valued around $650.

The smell of camphor seeps out as soon as the self-closing lid is opened while the bottom drawer, also with the scent of camphor, is another handy storage space.

Second prize is a lovely coffee table made of afromosia and silky oak.

The afromosia atop the coffee table is enhanced by the grain of silky oak surrounds and would suit any room.

There are other prizes also to be won as well as heaps more in the multi draw.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased from members of the Widgee craft group.

Don't forget Wednesday, May 24 for the most entertaining cancer morning tea in town.

The place to be is the Widgee Bushman's Bar & Kitchen and the event kicks off from 9.30am.

Entry is just $10 per person and bookings are essential so please contact Margaret Fittler on 54840420 or email widgeecraftgroup @southernphone.com.au.

All proceeds to Cancer Council Qld.