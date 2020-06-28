Driver accused of deliberately hitting pedestrian

Police charged man who allegedly turned to hit a man with his car.

A MAN who allegedly deliberately hit a pedestrian on the state's Northern Rivers appeared in court yesterday.

At 10.15pm Friday, Richmond police said a group of people were crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing on Barker Street, Casino when a Nissan Navara travelling west approached and nearly hit a 40-year-old man

Police said this led to a verbal altercation with the driver, a 26-year-old man, who continued to drive west.

They allege the driver conducted a U-turn on Barker Street, before crossing a concrete median strip and hitting the man, who was standing on a traffic island.

He was carried on the bonnet of the utility for about 10m, before falling on the road.

The Nissan car failed to stop and drove away.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the 40-year-old man received treatment at the scene before being taken to Casino Hospital. He sustained cuts and abrasions to his hands, arms, knees and hip.

Officers from Richmond Police District later found the Nissan parked in a driveway on Barker Street half an hour later.

Police found the 26-year-old man in the backyard of the home where he was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Following his release, he was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with drive furiously in motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent (x2), fail to stop and assist after impact cause injury, drive on dividing strip, not keep left of median strip, knowingly drive vehicle in manner menaces other, and operate vehicle/vessel so as to harass/intimidate person.

The man from Bora Ridge was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The men are not believed to be known to each other, and police are urging anyone who can help with their investigation to call Crimestoppers.