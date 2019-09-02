Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

Top Stories

    Paradise can be found in these humble Gympie backyards

    premium_icon Paradise can be found in these humble Gympie backyards

    News City gardeners Marion Sillett and Carolle Gadd will open their spectacular backyards to the public next weekend

    Queensland to feel heat with 33 degree tops in city

    premium_icon Queensland to feel heat with 33 degree tops in city

    Weather Heat will spike on Thursday and Friday in the south east corner

    GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie hockey grand finals go down to the wire

    News 'It was such a good game. I loved every moment of it'

    How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    premium_icon How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    Education Are our most expensive colleges delivering 'bang for buck'?