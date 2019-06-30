Menu
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.
CHARGED: Karara man to front court after house fire

Elyse Wurm
by
29th Jun 2019 9:28 PM
A KARARA man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in the small Southern Downs town today.

Warwick Senior Constable Matt Shield said the 38-year-old man was being held in police custody until his court appearance.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1.

The charge follows a devastating fire that gutted a home on Wickham Rd, just off Toowoomba-Karara Rd, today.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.40am and found the home fully engulfed by flames.

