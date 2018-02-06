Chapman to lean on leadership group when Wide Bay captain

CONTROL: Wide Bay captain Jacob Chapman in action during the Buccaneers' first Football Queensland Premier League game at Martens Oval.

CONTROL: Wide Bay captain Jacob Chapman in action during the Buccaneers' first Football Queensland Premier League game at Martens Oval.

BUCCANEERS captain Jacob Chapman insists he will use his leadership group to lead Wide Bay to Football Queensland Premier League glory.

The 20-year-old defender led the Buccaneers for the first time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Holland Park Hawks.

Chapman was named captain ahead of Sam Meyer, Jason McEwan and Brad Mitchell at the club's official launch at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday night.

"It's just a C against my name,” the former Sunbury player said after Wide Bay's first game.

"There's still three leaders in our team and we look to everyone to lead from where they are.

"It will be good to bring up some of the young players and encourage them to give their all.”

Chapman said it was also good recognition to get the trust from the players.

"The boys all voted for me and wanted me to be in that role, so I'm thankful of all the boys and happy they are willingly looking to me to lead,” he said.

"I'll do my best to push the club in the right direction and give it my all.”

Chapman was forced to do that against Holland Park.

He had to lift the team when it was 3-0 down early in their FQPL debut.

"We sort of came together and worked out where we were and tried to create some different combinations,” he said.

"They pulled off for us and we got that goal back. It really lifted the boys.”

Chapman said despite the scoreline the players did well in the conditions.

He was confident the players could get results throughout the season.

"The boys have worked hard and want to prove to the area that football in Wide Bay can be competitive and stick it to some of the Brisbane teams,” he said.

"It was a good start.”