Chaotic car crash tears hole in Mount Pleasant Bottle-O

Witnesses and emergency service crews analyse the damage done to the Mount Pleasant Hotel following last night's crash.

Witnesses and emergency service crews analyse the damage done to the Mount Pleasant Hotel following last night's crash. Contributed

A QUIET evening in Gympie turned chaotic when a car slammed into the Mount Pleasant Hotel bottle shop just before 7pm last night.

Paramedics took one patient "of unknown age and gender” to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries shortly after the single-vehicle crash, which temporarily impeded westbound traffic on Mount Pleasant Road.

Witnesses and emergency service crews analyse the damage done to the Mount Pleasant Hotel following last night's crash. Contributed

MORE FROM LAST WEEKEND

*Emergency crews kept busy as grass fire flares near Gympie

Witness images taken following the incident showed significant damage to the exterior of the building, with what appears to be a large hole along one side.

Police, Ambulance and Fire crews all attended the scene but could not confirm which of the multiple occupants was hospitalised.

Witnesses and emergency service crews analyse the damage done to the Mount Pleasant Hotel following last night's crash. Contributed

"It was lucky the guy working in the bottle shop was not in the office at the time, he was closing up out the back and heard the loud noise when it happened,” hotel manager Tracy Cooper said.

"The main thing is nobody was hurt, because it could have been a lot worse.”

Ms Cooper said the driver of the vehicle was "definitely a male” but was unknown to staff and patrons at the Mount Pleasant bar.

She said she had been in touch with the holidaying owner and would await Police and insurance reports for further information on the structural damage.

"I'm not sure how long it (repairs) will take, but we've got security pretty much living here now to watch the building,” she said.

Witnesses and emergency service crews analyse the damage done to the Mount Pleasant Hotel following last night's crash. Contributed

The bottle shop crash was just one in a series around Gympie to keep emergency service crews busy yesterday.

A male patient with leg injuries was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after a two-car crash on the Bruce and Wide Bay Highways at Bells Bridge near Curra around 4:15am.

A QFES Media spokesperson said the fire crew on scene removed the door of the man's vehicle to free him before paramedics began treatment.

QAS crews attended the scene of a three-vehicle incident on Rainbow Beach Road at around 9:46am, but none of the motorists involved were injured.

Two adults and one child were hospitalised in a stable condition after another three-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Road at Toolara Forest just after 4:20 in the afternoon.

A QAS Media spokesperson said one of the victims suffered wrist and seatbelt-related injuries.