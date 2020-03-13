Channel 10 cancels TV audiences amid virus fears

CHANNEL 10 has taken the unprecedented action of cancelling studio audiences as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold.

The Project, Dancing With The Stars, Australian Survivor: All Stars Reunion and Studio 10 will be filmed without an audience.

"As a precautionary measure, The Project, Studio 10, Dancing With The Stars and Australian Survivor: All Stars Reunion will go audience-free for the moment," a network spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph.

The Project’s Pete Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly.

"There will be no disruption to the filming or on-air broadcast of these shows."

The news comes hours after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled due to coronavirus with other codes including the NRL and the AFL in discussions on their next steps as the outbreak worsens.

Today, Cricket Australia announced that Australia and New Zealand's mens will now play two matches in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. The matches will be shown live on both Fox Sports and Kayo.

Studio 10 panellists Kerri-Anne Kennerley on the set of Studio 10, with the cast (L-R) Natarsha Belling, Sarah Harris, Kerri-Anne, Denise Drysdale, Angela Bishop and Joe Hildebrand. Picture: Tim Hunter.

In the United States, The Ellen Show will go ahead without a studio audience. Host Ellen DeGeneres announced the decision on social media.

"I have some news. For now, I'll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I'm doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)"

TV drama Grey's Anatomy has shut down production for two weeks due to the crisis.

A number of TV shows in the US have been impacted with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issuing orders to limit public gatherings to 50 people or less.

Movie release dates and press junkets have also been postponed or cancelled.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," Grey's Anatomy executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott said in a statement.

Survivor All Stars host Jonathan LaPaglia.

Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer host Dancing With The Stars.