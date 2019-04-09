Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction works are under way at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
Construction works are under way at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
News

Changes you need to know at Ballina airport

9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

STAGE three of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport's terminal expansion project is almost complete.

Stage four is due for completion next month.

The works include a new parents' room, additional toilet facilities, new retail outlet and more seating in the departure area and the Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar.

In the meantime, the airport team has taken to their Facebook page to advise travellers of some changes to be aware of when you are next at the airport:

  • New security screening area - access is via the concourse between check-in and arrivals
  • Toilet facilities - currently toilet facilities are only available in the arrivals hall while we are constructing new toilet facilities in the departure lounge
  • Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar - delicious 'drinks and eats' by the lovely café team is now located in the departure lounge with access through the new security screening area.

It is business as usual for flight services, but please allow for a little extra time while construction work is under way.

ballina airport editors picks redevelopment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    premium_icon Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    News There could be some rain on the way from tomorrow onwards.

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:37 AM
    EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

    premium_icon EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

    News Letter: Where are this man's advisers?

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:11 AM
    Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    premium_icon Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    News NEIGHBOUR Day at Veteran Hall last Saturday was a wonderful day

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:03 AM
    Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    premium_icon Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    News Fear is Gympie is welcoming this "love your place to death” culture

    • 9th Apr 2019 9:46 AM