Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
Education

This is what university degrees will cost under new regime

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
19th Jun 2020 4:34 PM

The Morrison government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.

It is planning an overhaul of funding for university undergraduate courses that it says will send a price signal to students to take up areas more likely to lead to jobs.

It will start increasing taxpayer funding again in line with CPI - after a three-year freeze - but won't add more specifically for increased student numbers.

It will also allocate $400 million for new programs to help students from rural and remote areas and a $900 million fund for universities to improve ties with industry.

Overall, the package is budget-neutral, meaning there is no new money allocated to the sector.

NEW STUDENT FEES IN 2021

$3700 a year

* Teaching (previously $6804)

* Clinical psychology (previously $6804)

* English (previously $6804)

* Maths (previously $9698)

* Nursing (previously $6804)

* Languages (previously $6804)

* Agriculture (previously $9698)

$7700 a year

* Allied and other health (previously $9698)

* Architecture (previously $9698)

* IT (previously $9698)

* Creative arts (previously $6804)

* Engineering (previously $9698)

* Environmental studies (previously $9698)

* Science (previously $9698)

$11,300 a year

* Medicine (previously $11,355)

* Dentistry (previously $11,355)

* Veterinary science (previously $11,355)

$14,500 a year

* Law and economics (previously $11,355)

* Management and commerce (previously $11,355)

* Society and culture (previously $6804)

* Humanities (previously $6804)

* Communications (previously $6804)

* Behavioural science (previously $6804)

 

Originally published as Changes to uni student fees mooted again

politics university fees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        premium_icon Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        News Gympie residents will be among the first in the country to be able to experience this new innovation

        How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        premium_icon How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        News Council grant to help country blokes look out for each other

        ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        premium_icon ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

        News Labor accused of ‘rigging’ the upcoming election with changes

        COVID job hit destroys hope for the young

        premium_icon COVID job hit destroys hope for the young

        News Latest figures show it is even worse almost everywhere else