Changes to SA restrictions, three cases

On the state's second day of its circuit breaker, South Australia recorded three new COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, no new infections were reported while the number of cases connected to the cluster of concern was reverted to 22.

The state's total is now at 553 with 37 considered active.

Restrictions in the state will be eased after news a close contact of a COVID-19 case lied about their whereabouts.

Premier Steven Marshall first thanked South Australians for their for their co-operation and spirit during the "particularly difficult week" for the state.

He announced SA Health contact tracers continued detailed case histories with confirmed cases and investigations found one of the close contacts linked to the Woodville Pizza Bar "deliberately misled our contact tracing team".

"Their story didn't add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied," Mr Marshall said.

"I stress this point, that this is still a very dangerous cluster and our expert healths remain extremely concerned. We are still trying to locate thousands of people who may have had dangerous contact at the Woodville Pizza Bar.

"To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement!

"This selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation. His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and is completely and utterly unacceptable."

Health workers worked through the 36C heat at the Victoria Park COVID-19 drive-through testing site on day one of six-day lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

More than 4000 close contacts were put in isolation and have regularly been contacted to identify if they have shown any symptoms.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens announced exercise within family groups or people that you reside with is now allowed effective immediately.

As of midnight on Saturday, there will be a limit of 100 people on hospitality premises and table bookings will be still limited to 10 people.

Funerals can have up to 50 people and weddings will return to a cap of 150 but there will be no dancing or drinking while standing.

Religious ceremonies will be restricted to 100 people.

Private gatherings will be capped at 50 people outdoors while gatherings in private residences will be restricted to 10 people.

Drinking alcohol while being seated is required across all venues that provide consumption of food and beverages on premises.

Personal care providers, like hairdressers or beauty therapists, will be required to wear masks and customers are strongly encouraging to wear masks at the same time.

Wait times at COVID-19 testing clinics across Adelaide decreased compared to previous days. Picture: Emma Brasier

"The lie was the person claimed that they had purchased a pizza from the pizza shop, where in fact they were working there and had been working there for several shifts," the Commissioner said.

"That clearly changes the circumstances and had this person been truthful to the contact tracing teams, we would not have gone into a six-day lock down.

"The fact that lie was told means we are now dealing with a potential outbreak that we need to lock down as quickly as possible and we're moving very quickly to do that on what we now know.

He confirmed the man had been in close contact of the staff member from the Peppers hotel who also worked at the pizza shop.

More to come.

Originally published as Changes to SA restrictions, three cases