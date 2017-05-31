Changes to DV legislation gives support to victims

IT'S hoped new amendments to domestic violence legislation will offer better protection to the victims of domestic and family violence.



Amendments made to the Family Violence Protection Act 2012, following the State Government's 'Not Now, Not Ever' report, will provide a more tailored way to file domestic violence orders.

What this means for survivors of domestic and/or family violence

"Under changes that came into effect this week, domestic and family violence protection orders will last for five years instead of two - unless a court orders otherwise," Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath says.

"Giving victims more than double the period of protection provided under existing orders."

The goal of these amendments, according to Ms D'Ath, is to send a clear message to the perpetrators of domestic violence across the state - which continues to be a major problem in Queensland.

Despite the often hidden nature of offences, the prevalence of these offences continues to be shockingly and disturbingly widespread.

"Nearly 20 per cent of the overall state wide workload of the Magistrates Court involves domestic and family violence, it's core work for Queensland's courts," Ms D'Ath adds.

"There will be greater tailoring focus on tailoring help for victims and our courts will consider which specific protection order conditions are needed to protect the victim or other people named in the order."

A local issue

Yesterday, Gympie police, civic servants and locals joined forces on the lawn of the courthouse to rally against domestic violence in the community.

The message came loud and clear: enough is enough. A stance supported by Ms D'Ath.

"Compliance [to domestic violence orders] is mandatory, and if they do not comply with an intervention order, this will be taken into account when making or varying a protection order made a later date," she says.

New protocols developed as part of the program also mean there will be a greater degree of collaboration between different court jurisdictions - notably criminal courts and the Family Court of Australia.

"Courts must also now consider Family Law Orders when making or amending a domestic violence protection order to ensure consistency," Ms D'Ath says.

In Gympie, if you or someone you know needs support for domestic and family violence issues help is available from these services:

Community Action Inc Women's Refuge: 5482 7973

DVConnect 24/7: 1800 811 811

Laurel Place (Sexual Assault Service): 5482 7911

Gympie and District Women's Health Centre: 5483 6588

Gympie Courthouse: 54805488

Gympie Community Place, Community Connect Worker: 5482 1147

SCOPE DV: 5430 9300

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

MensLine: 1800 789 978

In an emergency, always phone police: 000