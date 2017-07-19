21°
Changeover for Gympie Lions Inc

19th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
L to R back Max Salmon, Colin Ross, Ray Horne, Shawn Betts & Jeff BartonL to R front Ken Patterson, Jo Salmon, Donna Ross, Narelle Tompkins (incoming President), Helen Betts (past President), Lions Zone Chairman Ian Mackay & Charlie Horne.
L to R back Max Salmon, Colin Ross, Ray Horne, Shawn Betts & Jeff BartonL to R front Ken Patterson, Jo Salmon, Donna Ross, Narelle Tompkins (incoming President), Helen Betts (past President), Lions Zone Chairman Ian Mackay & Charlie Horne.

THE Lions Club of Gympie Inc recently held their Changeover Dinner on June 24, 2017.

79 people enjoyed a great night and included members, their partners and families from Gympie South Lions Club, Mary Valley Lions Club, Tin Can Bay Lions Club, Australian Motor Homing Lions Club and Cooloola Gold Lions Club, special guests and Zone Chairman Lion Ian Mackay, who conducted the installation of the new officers.

A lovely engraved vase and flowers were presented to Eunice McIntyre, president of Gympie Quota Club who received the Citizen of the Year award for the tireless work she does for the Community.

Lions Lady Rina Patterson received the Joan Woodhouse Award for her service to the Gympie Lions Club and community. The award acknowledges outstanding work by a female, not only as a Lion but as a female who helps others in the community and was established after the passing of long-serving Gympie Lion Joan Woodhouse.

Gympie Lions Jack Cartwright and Tod Plate were both presented with Life Memberships for their wonderful service to the club - 50 years and 47 years respectively.

The club donated over $38,000 for the fiscal year and these included cheques to Jake Garrett Foundation, Riding for the Disabled, Robins Roses, Gympie Volunteer First Aid Service, Mates for Mates and numerous others whose representatives were there on the night.

Congratulations to president Narelle Tompkins and her new board and they look forward to a very successful year. Look for the team at this year's Gympie Music Muster, Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic, next year's Gympie Show and many more fundraising functions.

Topics:  changeover dinner community awards gympie lions lions club

Local Partners

