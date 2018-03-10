Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING METRES: Gympie Hammer's player Brendan Jemison.
MAKING METRES: Gympie Hammer's player Brendan Jemison. LEEROY TODD
News

Changed comp 'not a bad thing'

Rebecca Singh
by
10th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

Rugby Union: A PRE-SEASON Cup and a plate final are the new additions to an expanded Sunshine Coast Rugby Union season.

Changes to the SCRU season in which A-grade teams will join seven Brisbane Suburban teams for a full round of the new competition left the four northern clubs without formal games in the first three months.

It was decided at a SCRU meeting that Fraser Coast Mariners will face Maleny, Gympie and Nambour in a two-round, pre-season cup, complete with finals, before the season proper starts on June 16.

Gympie Hammers vice-president Paul Blackburn said the changes would mean two competitions for the year.

"It will be a disjointed season but it is not necessarily a bad thing," he said.

"Playing against higher levels sides, I can assume they will bring that back with them which should lead to an entertaining second half of the season. Our boys will be able to heal and have a break with bye."

SCRU general manager Luke Wyatt said clubs had also agreed to a new finals structure, in which the bottom four teams will compete in a plate final while the top four battle for the traditional premiership,

It means there could be more games than last year, but bye weeks will lessen the playing load on the Mariners, who played 21-straight weeks without a break last year.

"Our boys will have a good chance to see how they compete against a higher level competition and all teams will be able to hone their skills," Blackburn said.

The Hammer side will be in action today at the Wide Bay Festival at Walkers Rd Fields, Harvey Bay with games kicking off at 3pm.

gympie hammers rugby union club gympie sport luke wyatt paul blackburn people of gympie
Gympie Times
Former Brisbane Lions talent found with 900 pills in house

Former Brisbane Lions talent found with 900 pills in house

Crime Promising young Aussie Rules player was offering to sell drugs with "ongoing commercial intent''

Man slams greed, deceit surrounding his son's death

Man slams greed, deceit surrounding his son's death

Crime Says jailed sparky not the only one deserving punishment

Sentencing from crash that killed Gympie mates adjourned

Sentencing from crash that killed Gympie mates adjourned

Crime Sentencing part-heard in a New South Wales court

Submission time for Golden Film Fest

Submission time for Golden Film Fest

News "Our program is of the highest calibre.”

Local Partners