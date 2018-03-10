Changed comp 'not a bad thing'

Rugby Union: A PRE-SEASON Cup and a plate final are the new additions to an expanded Sunshine Coast Rugby Union season.

Changes to the SCRU season in which A-grade teams will join seven Brisbane Suburban teams for a full round of the new competition left the four northern clubs without formal games in the first three months.

It was decided at a SCRU meeting that Fraser Coast Mariners will face Maleny, Gympie and Nambour in a two-round, pre-season cup, complete with finals, before the season proper starts on June 16.

Gympie Hammers vice-president Paul Blackburn said the changes would mean two competitions for the year.

"It will be a disjointed season but it is not necessarily a bad thing," he said.

"Playing against higher levels sides, I can assume they will bring that back with them which should lead to an entertaining second half of the season. Our boys will be able to heal and have a break with bye."

SCRU general manager Luke Wyatt said clubs had also agreed to a new finals structure, in which the bottom four teams will compete in a plate final while the top four battle for the traditional premiership,

It means there could be more games than last year, but bye weeks will lessen the playing load on the Mariners, who played 21-straight weeks without a break last year.

"Our boys will have a good chance to see how they compete against a higher level competition and all teams will be able to hone their skills," Blackburn said.

The Hammer side will be in action today at the Wide Bay Festival at Walkers Rd Fields, Harvey Bay with games kicking off at 3pm.