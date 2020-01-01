Change no holiday – 10 projects to will change Gympie region forever

THE Bruce Highway bypass of Gympie – the final. biggest and most challenging stage of the massive Cooroy to Curra highway project – will change Gympie forever.

A start on actual construction is likely to be announced mid-year and, at $1 billion and 600 local jobs, not much will eclipse that, especially with real bulldozer work beginning mid-year, with a completion date in mid-2025.

A massive proposed $2 billion wind farm project, involving 400 construction jobs and 226 turbines between Gympie and Maryborough is big enough, but still only a proposal.

A Gympie Regional Council election will be held on March 28, accompanied by any number of announcements.

A Queensland election is due towards the end of the year. Plenty of serious announcements there.

A big project, much more controversial than the highway, has been the Rattler.

A long awaited report on Rattler finances is expected to be announced and hopefully released.

Separate from the other reports into Rattler matters, this one specifically inquires into cost blowouts and the council’s management of them.

When exactly that will come to light is not known.

The ocuncil has also done extensive research into Gympie’s identity, especially among the people who live in the region.

As that research progresses and arms the council for the competitive task of promoting our region for business investment and employment, expect many announcements.

Many tourism businesses and infrastructure projects will emerge from the general themes of this research and Gympie people will have to pay attention if they are to retain control of a process which will help shape the region.

Announcements linked to the highway will include calling of tenders among local businesses, many already invited to lodge expressions of interest with the Department of Transport and Main Roads. These businesses and their employees are in line for millions of dollars worth of business and wages over the next five years.

Projects will include construction of 42 new bridges, 26km of high speed motorway and the creation of 600 jobs.

The $1 billion project is aimed at a completion date of mid-2025.

One interesting boost for the region, barely noticed among the momentous challenges and announcements of the year to come, will occur on January 26, when Gympie will play host to the internationally sanctioned pre-Olympic event, the Skate Australia Park Championship.

That will be a bigger announcement than it may seem. The event is one of only a handful at which competitors can gain qualifying points towards the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and August.

Also closely linked to the highway project is the mega-service station which will in effect replace the Puma truck stop at Kybong as the major highway-side fuel outlet (promised to also have serious electric vehicle recharging facilities) to Gympie’s south.

Already under construction adjacent to the highway and the Mary Valley Link Road, the service station will be a game changer in an area slated for industry because of its convenient transport links to southern and overseas markets.

Expect many more announcements and many dissenting views as Gympie finds its way in a fast-growing era, right next to one of the fastest growing areas in Australia, the Sunshine Coast and the huge urban and suburban sprawl that is rapidly moving out from the Brisbane-Ipswich-Gold Coast urban region.