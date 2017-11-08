News

Change in weather pattern after hail, heavy rain

The storm rolling in over Rainbow Beach yesterday, by Charlie Spagalli.
The storm rolling in over Rainbow Beach yesterday, by Charlie Spagalli. Charlie Spagalli
Frances Klein
by

THE hot and stormy weather that has dictated the past few days and brought heavy rain and hail the size of golf balls to parts of the region yesterday will be replaced with a more consistent pattern for at least the next week, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

"What we're seeing today and next week at least is a fairly consistent change in the weather pattern,” BoM forecaster David Crock said this morning.

"The winds are south-easterly out to sea, which will kill any real chance of a storms over the next week.”

RELATED: Super storms sweep across Queensland

Late yesterday a severe storm that passed through the region's south-east delivered rainfall totals of 77mm at Kandanga and hail stones as large as golf balls.

Janine Gledhill posted this photo of hail at her place in the Gympie region.
Janine Gledhill posted this photo of hail at her place in the Gympie region. Contributed

Hail was also reported at Amamoor, Pie Creek and Widgee, while at Mothar Mountain a large tree was uprooted across Noosa Rd.

Borumba Dam received 33mm of rainfall, while Gympie received 12mm of rainfall in town.

Rainfall totals last 24 hours:

  • Kandanga: 77mm
  • Cooran: 77mm
  • Black Mountain: 51mm
  • Cooroy: 45mm
  • Pomona: 45mm
  • Imbil: 35mm
  • Dagun Pocket: 35mm
  • Borumba Dam: 33mm
  • Cedar Pocket Dam: 17mm
  • Gympie: 12mm
  • Goomboorian: 6.4mm
  • Fisherman's Pocket: 6mm

Winds up to 104km/h were recorded at Double Island Point, while a strong wind warning remains in place for the Fraser Island coast today.

For the rest of the week, however, the weather will remain consistent due to a high pressure system sitting over the southern states "blocking” any instability, Mr Crock said.

YOUR WEEK: Gympie's forecast for the week, courtesy of Weatherzone.
YOUR WEEK: Gympie's forecast for the week, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Gympie can expect temperatures a little cooler this week than the average November temperatures of 16.5 degrees minimum and 30 degrees maximum.

The maximum until Sunday is predicted to be 25 degrees, with the nights levelling at 15 degrees.

Coastal showers could persist, the forecaster said.

Topics:  bureau bureau of meteorolgy gympie weather storm season

Gympie Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Former Gympie nurse guilty of indecent act with boy

Former Gympie nurse guilty of indecent act with boy

Former Gympie nurse leaves town to escape shame: court

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

No cracking the Nutcrackers: Darts team claim ninth trophy

UNBEATABLE: Jockey Nutcrackers (back, from left) Tyson Hillcoat, John Groves, John Treichel, Terry Williams, (middle) Alan Treichel, Bevan Douglas, (front) Front Mark Skinner, Dan Parr and Kerry Treichel.

Darts team claim ninth Grand Final

Gympie Gold XI look to outshine Maroochydore at Albert Park

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh.

Gympie Gold look to bowl over Maroochydore

Local Partners