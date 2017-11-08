Change in weather pattern after hail, heavy rain

The storm rolling in over Rainbow Beach yesterday, by Charlie Spagalli.

THE hot and stormy weather that has dictated the past few days and brought heavy rain and hail the size of golf balls to parts of the region yesterday will be replaced with a more consistent pattern for at least the next week, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

"What we're seeing today and next week at least is a fairly consistent change in the weather pattern,” BoM forecaster David Crock said this morning.

"The winds are south-easterly out to sea, which will kill any real chance of a storms over the next week.”

Late yesterday a severe storm that passed through the region's south-east delivered rainfall totals of 77mm at Kandanga and hail stones as large as golf balls.

Janine Gledhill posted this photo of hail at her place in the Gympie region. Contributed

Hail was also reported at Amamoor, Pie Creek and Widgee, while at Mothar Mountain a large tree was uprooted across Noosa Rd.

Borumba Dam received 33mm of rainfall, while Gympie received 12mm of rainfall in town.

Rainfall totals last 24 hours:

Kandanga: 77mm

Cooran: 77mm

Black Mountain: 51mm

Cooroy: 45mm

Pomona: 45mm

Imbil: 35mm

Dagun Pocket: 35mm

Borumba Dam: 33mm

Cedar Pocket Dam: 17mm

Gympie: 12mm

Goomboorian: 6.4mm

Fisherman's Pocket: 6mm

Winds up to 104km/h were recorded at Double Island Point, while a strong wind warning remains in place for the Fraser Island coast today.

For the rest of the week, however, the weather will remain consistent due to a high pressure system sitting over the southern states "blocking” any instability, Mr Crock said.

YOUR WEEK: Gympie's forecast for the week, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Gympie can expect temperatures a little cooler this week than the average November temperatures of 16.5 degrees minimum and 30 degrees maximum.

The maximum until Sunday is predicted to be 25 degrees, with the nights levelling at 15 degrees.

Coastal showers could persist, the forecaster said.