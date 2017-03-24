Chances dwindling on more rain over weekend

WEEKEND WRAP: The showery weather will pass to a mostly fine weekend as seen here in Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.

THIS week's showery conditions are likely to peter out today leading to a mostly fine weekend with the chance of odd showers about.

"We will see a decreasing trend in the shower activity that we've seen in the past few days,” BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie told The Gympie Times.

She said while there is still a moist flow, the winds are turning to the South East leaving the Gympie region's chances of rain at slight to medium, down from very high during the week.

She said the chances decrease even more further inland.

"Today there is a 60% chance of rain, meaning 40% of people are likely to miss out.”

PASSIONATE ABOUT WEATHER? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC

Monday shows more promise of rain she said, but nothing significant from the forming north Queensland tropical cyclone.

Ms Pattie said as of 6am this morning a tropical low was sitting 600km east to north east off Cairns with a high chance of it developing into a tropical cyclone on Sunday.

She said it is most likely to cross onto the mainland between Cooktown and Bowen on Monday.

The forecaster said the cyclone is predicted to track west not south but if it did it would form an 'extra tropical cyclone' which can still be quite significant.

YESTERDAY: More rain to come as low forms over coral sea

As for the heat - a high pressure system over the Tasman is keeping temperatures warm in the region at two to three degrees higher than expected at this time of year.

Top temperatures of 31 are predicted for today and tomorrow and 33 degrees on Sunday, while the nights are expected to reach a low of 20 degrees, slightly raised from Gympie's march minimum average of 20 degrees due to increased cloud cover.