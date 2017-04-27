Chance meeting leads to perfect wedding for Cassars

HAPPY BLUR: April Fool's Day became a day of wonder for Teesha and Simon Cassar.

APRIL Fool's sounds like a date made for disaster, but for Simon and Teesh Cassar it turned out to be the perfect day for their wedding.

Married at St Patrick's Church in Gympie, Mr Cassar said it was the only date the venue had open for the entire year - a chance opportunity in a relationship which started with a chance encounter.

The couple met on the Sunshine Coast on a night in which Mr Cassar not only had originally intended to stay home, but had also decided to leave early.

"I stayed for one more song,” he said.

The rest, as is they say, is history.

"I'm glad my mate got us to go out.”

Of the wedding itself, Mrs Cassar said the whole day was "one big happy blur” of unforgettable moments.

There was one, though, which sat at the top.

"The moment I walked down the aisle and Simon held my hand,” she said.

"That's when all my nerves disappeared.”

Held at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant in Nossaville, the reception was geared towards an eclectic, relaxed and romantic atmosphere.

"We made most of our decorations for the reception, with much help from friends and family to assist with the emptying of the wine bottles, which we transformed into our table centrepieces, along with candles and native flowers,” Mrs Cassar said.

Among the other special touches were flower pins for the groomsmen made by Simon's Aunt, and handmade special editions from Teesha's clients in Tin Can Bay.

Mr Cassar said he was especially grateful for how everything fell into place for the wedding after worries the extensive rain would leave people unable to attend.

Even an actual fall in their first dance turned to their favour.

"There was a funny moment between Simon and I through our first dance, where I tripped on his shoe,” Mrs Cassar said.

"He somehow turned it into a very smooth dance move, saving me from falling flat on the floor.”

And from Mr Cassar's perspective?

"She just fell over into my arms,” he said. "Everyone thought it was planned.”

Mrs Cassar also said their fathers "did an absolutely amazing job of not embarrassing us” in their speeches, and the bridal party also "really performed”.

She said they both loved looking back on the photos and video of the day, and wanted to thank their family and friends who helped make the day special.

And Mr Cassar was succinct in how special it was.

"It was the best time in our life.”