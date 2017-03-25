Chance for Gympie to be legendairy

AS PART of the subtropical dairy region - which produces more than 500 million litres of milk each year - Gympie is open to be nominated as the next Legendairy capital.

Launched in 2015, the program celebrates regional communities around the country by highlighting how dairy farmers contribute to their town, their industry and the Australian economy.

Dairy Australia is calling on people across the region to nominate their town as the next Legendairy capital by sharing their stories and highlight how the city embodies the Legendairy spirit.

"Dairy farmers - and people working across the dairy supply chain - are at the heart of hundreds of Australian regional communities,” Dairy Australia program manager Suzi O'Dell said.

One finalist from each of the eight regions will receive $2500 to invest in a community project and one of those towns will then go on to secure the title of Australia's Legendairy Capital 2017, receiving an additional grant of $7500 to put towards their community project.

Nominations are open until 5pm on April 10, 2017.

For more information including details on how to nominate, visit www.legendairy.com.au/capital