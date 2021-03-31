Championship glory for Cooloola Coast bowler Gary Holyoak

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results week end March 28, 2021

With Easter looming everyone wanted to fit in some bowling before the week is interrupted with members away for the break.

So we had a good turnout all week. Unfortunately, the weather had other ideas and handed out a mixed bag for us. However we all had much to be thankful for because even with rain interruptions it was still good to be out about.

Tuesday Nominated Jackpot Pairs

We all started in good spirits but the weather had other ideas. We started our game all enthusiastic but the rain started. As always we came off for a little while and then went back out. It only lasted another end and the rain came down even harder and did not stop. So no Jackpot won and will be carried over.

Final Men's Singles Jeff and Gary March 2021.j

Thursday Mixed Social Bowls

What a difference a couple of days make. The weather was glorious for our bowls. Hot but not stifling and dry! Great to see so many turn up and we weren’t disappointed as the bowling was excellent. The winners today were Gaye Franks and David Collins with some very good bowling.

Saturday

We had a day of championship games with the semi final and final of the Men’s Singles. The semi finals were played between Jeff Mulhall against Trevor Uhl and Dave Livick against Gary Holyoak with Jeff and Gary running out winners.

The final was played in the afternoon and the winner of the Men’s Singles for 2021 was Gary Holyoak. Congratulations to all who took part in the Singles as there were some very good close games and the competition was the best we had for a long time.

Cooloola Coast Bowls Men's Singles Champion 2021 Gary Holyoak

Sunday Mixed Social Bowls

Another good roll-up with a mixed team format. The bowling again was competitive and fun, with everyone enjoying the day. The end result was a tie with the winners decided on a count back for the number of ends won. They were Sher Pearson, Don Pascoe and John Innes. Great to see Don back from a lengthy layoff.

We are all looking forward to Easter which is usually a time for families to get together. However the health risk is still present in our lives and it is still worth remembering that we have to be mindful of the ever present threat. If we all stay aware we will stay safe.

Happy Easter to all our members and visitors and maybe see you all at our Easter Sunday Bowls Day.

Gary Holyoak