Spurs set up all-England decider after final kick madness

Just when you thought the Champions League couldn't get any more outrageous.

Tottenham Hotspur have done the unthinkable.

They progress to the final on away goals via a 3-3 aggregate scoreline over Ajax in extraordinary scenes.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Spurs completed an impossible three-goal comeback to end Ajax's fairytale on their own turf, via a magnificent Lucas Moura hat-trick.

It looked over. Just as ridiculous as the Merseyside miracle yesterday, this was the Moura miracle. If these semi-finals are anything to go by, this Amsterdam anarchy will create Madrid madness. The merchants of two of the craziest results we've ever seen will go head-to-head in a Champions League final to top off one of the most astounding competitions in football history.

Ajax looked to have it wrapped up after Matthijs De Ligt's fifth minute effort was supplemented by Hakim Ziyech's curler to leave the Dutch outfit on the precipice of greatness. But Moura and Spurs had other ideas, pulling off a fightback of epic proportions.



It truly was a game of two halves.

The opening stanza saw the youthful Ajax make a fatigued Spurs outfit look like beleaguered old men, not up to the pace and trickery of their younger counterparts.

But this is the Champions League, and if yesterday taught us anything, it's that nothing is over until that final burst of the whistle.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino can’t contain his euphoria.

Whatever Mauricio Pochettino told his players in the Johan Cruyff Arena dressing rooms, it clearly worked - and he must have whispered a little something extra in the ear of Moura.

Because in the space of four minutes, the Brazilian hauled his side off the canvas and had them landing haymakers.

His magic feet exposed the Ajax defence, with similar speed to which the Dutchmen are accustomed to stunning their own oppositions. The first came in a flash, as Moura burst into the area, and rolled the ball calmly into the far corner.

Still two goals away from the most unlikely of turnarounds, it still appeared business as usual for this competition's favourite underdogs. But shortly thereafter a lightning bolt was sent through the Ajax camp.

Fernando Llorente had to score when provided with the easiest of tap-ins. Cue a miracle stop from goalkeeper Andre Onana, but a cruel mix-up saw his regulation claim ruined by teammate Lasse Schone, perilously landing the ball at the feet of Moura.

He twisted, he turned, and somehow found the smallest pocket of space to dispatch a shot into the bottom corner. Panic stations. Spurs had the momentum, Ajax rattled. Not too dissimilarly to the manner in which Barcelona had the rug pulled out from under them a mere 24 hours earlier.

It felt inevitable that Spurs would go on to find a third and decisive away goal. But the arm wrestle soon resumed. Cameras flashed to images of an injured Harry Kane sitting in the stands absolutely bemused - he wasn't the only one.

What followed was exhilarating end-to-end action. Spurs had chances as they were driven forward by the likes of Moura and Dele Alli as substitute Llorente did his best to carve out chances in a frenetic atmosphere reminiscent of the one that saw him save his team at the Etihad in this tournament a mere few weeks ago.

Ziyech and Tadic continued to combine down the other end with the speed and movement for which this Ajax machine are now famed. The latter came oh so close. One whizzed by the far post. The next clattered it. But they couldn't find the breakthrough - and refused to take their foot off the gas.

Hakim Ziyech can’t believe his side threw away such a big advantage.

Next Spurs had a mammoth chance. The head of Jan Vertonghen, which was so infamously rattled early last week, connected to send the ball clattering into the crossbar. Breaths were held across the globe, the follow up fell to back to the Belgian - his strike somehow cleared off the line.

It seemed nearly impossible that Spurs hadn't scored, that the ball hadn't found its way over that white line - perhaps fitting of the fine margins within these semi-finals. But unlike Liverpool before them, Spurs seemed to fall devastatingly short of their ultimate goal.

They even sent Lloris forward with just a minute of the five added to play in search of the most unbelievable of climaxes. But the ball that came in from the corner found the head of Llorente, perhaps the man most likely to direct it home, but it wasn't to be.

And then it was.

With what looked to be their final chance at glory, Moura came up with the ultimate clutch play, again finding space from an Alli pass to roll the ball past the outstretched Onana and into the bottom of the net. Cue pandemonium.

Substitutes ran onto the pitch to celebrate, Ajax stood stunned. An arena baffled at the scenes that had just unfurled. It couldn't happen again. It did.

Once again this tournament continues to defy logic and prove why it takes place as one of the most incredible in world sport.

Spurs are into their first ever Champions League final after one of the great fightbacks. Moura's heroics end the fairytale Ajax looked certain to famously celebrate.

The ultimate journey falls short, the side who had to play three two-legged qualifying ties many a month ago to even make a single appearance in the tournament proper won't feature in European football's pinnacle match. They'd ousted the three-time reigning champs, they'd stunned the Italian kings and the greatest goal scorer in competition history but now they've been stopped by yet another impossible English fightback - just in the nick of time.

If any team had ever earned their spot in a Champions League final, it's this Ajax team under Erik Ten Hag. Their football has captivated the world in remarkable fashion, their passing moves graced social media timelines across the globe.

But it's Spurs who will now face Liverpool in a stunning match-up in Madrid. An astonishing final turn in the craziest of footballing spectacles.

Maybe by then we'll have recovered from these semi-finals - but probably not.

Bring it on.