Liverpool pull off miracle comeback

Georginio Wijnaldum was the two goal hero for Liverpool.

Liverpool have pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in football history, demolishing Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield in extraordinary scenes to seal a place in the Champions League final.

In one of the craziest matches you'll ever see, Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum each scored twice to reverse a three-goal first leg deficit and dump Lionel Messi and co. out of Europe in the most staggering fashion possible.

Missing superstars Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp's side were written off by most ahead of this clash but another magical European night at Anfield has again yielded the unthinkable to rewrite history.

This victory ranks up with alongside that glorious night in Instanbul in 2005 as they reversed a three-goal margin to beat AC Milan to lift the trophy - even for a club with the Reds' incredible continental history, this shapes as one of the most incredible of all time.



Origi gave them the dream start in just the seventh minute to provide a glimmer of hope for this magisterial comeback. But as Alisson made some big stops to deny Messi, Luis Suarez and others in the first half few dreamed this was possible.

As it turned out, this team defied the odds as they have done so often this season, to find another gear and get the job done. An injury to Andy Robertson looked likely to end their hopes, as the Scot was replaced at halftime following a collision with Luis Suarez - but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Divock Origi grabbed a double as well, including the decisive fourth goal.

His replacement, Giorginio Wijnaldum, went on to write himself into Anfield folklore with two goals in the space of three minutes to send the home crowd into rapture. The first saw him connect with venom to find the net from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross as the ball squirmed perilously under Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

The second was a stunning header, that nestled the ball in the top corner to rock Barcelona to their core. Incredibly both came in the same minutes that the Reds scored in Istanbul.

Football eh?

A raucous atmosphere at Anfield played a big part in the victory.

And finally the miracle was completed in the 79th minute in controversial fashion as unlikely hero Origi crowned one of the greatest showings we've ever seen. Alexander-Arnold took a quick corner to catch the defence sleeping, and the Belgian kept his cool to slot the ball calmly into the top corner and land one of the craziest comebacks you'll ever see.

After Messi had led one a demolition at the Camp Nou, the Reds largely kept him quiet in the return leg as they continued to forge forward.

It was a tough night at the office for Lionel Messi.

Alisson, a veteran of last season's Roman miracle to knock off this Barcelona team, was busy and made a string of top saves to keep yet another clean sheet to make it possible.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner ran tirelessly all day while the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were massive at the back.

Jurgen Klopp certainly had plenty to smile about.

It truly is a triumph against all believability, and one which now sees this incredible season set up for deserved glory. But an absolute disaster for Barcelona, who had zeroed in on this trophy as their ultimate prize for a campaign that has already brought a La Liga triumph.

And with that Liverpool will face Spurs or Ajax in the Champions League final.

Their second European final on the trot.

Absolutely outrageous.