CHAMPION: How Troy out did his own expectations

SUPERSTAR: Gympie's Troy Carlson proudly shows off his eight medals he won in the pool.

Swimming: Gympie's Troy Carlson outdid his own expectations when he brought home eight medals at the School Sport Australian Championships in Hobart.

Carlson won six gold in 50m freestyle, 200m butterfly, medley relay, mixed freestyle relay, 4 x 50m freestyle relay and all age relay.

And two bronze medals in the 50m butterfly and 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

"I competed in nine races and I thought I would get a couple medals but I was so happy to get eight,” Carlson said.

"There was nine races I competed in and half way through the championships I thought I was going home with seven but the last one was relay."

The 15-year-old has been swimming since he was seven and his love for the sport grew out sibling rivalry.

"My sister was swimming and I wanted to beat her and then I wanted to beat everyone else. I like to win,” Carlson said.

"I have always been a natural in the water and always had a love for swimming.”

Despite being competitive, Carlson gets motivation from the races he does not win.

"I watch the race, train harder and be better the next time I am in the pool,” he said.

"I get inspiration from Michael Phelps (decorated Olympian and 28 medal winner). Phelps has inspired me to keep going when I didn't want to.

"The focus is getting better because of how good it is going to be when you reach your goals.”

Carlson will be preparing for the short course 25m in two weeks and long course 50m in December, both held in Brisbane.