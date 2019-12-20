Champion effort by Gympie duo at state championship

Gympie Amateur Athletics Club Cooper Laycock and Harry Schelberg come back with silver medals in the under-10 shot put at the state relay championships last Saturday at the State Athletics Facility, Brisbane.

ATHLETICS: Two Gympie shot-putters have come back with silverware from the state relay championships last Saturday at the State Athletics Facility, Brisbane.

Cooper Laycock and Harry Schelberg brought home a silver medal each for the under-10s shot-put with the former throwing 7.96m and Schelberg 5.49m.

Gympie Amateur Athletics Club head coach and team manager Leslie O’Connor said she was proud of both boys and they did a fantastic job.

“Harry is so tiny but he just knows what he is doing. He has improved all over. Last year was his first and he was pretty quiet but this is his second and he is getting the hang of everything,” she said.

“Cooper trains very hard and always tries his best. He is consistent with his training and is never late. He is a good athlete.”

This was Laycock’s second time competing at this event.

“I think I had a similar result last year so I had more confidence against everyone else,” he said.

Laycock worked on his technique and balance training.

Schelberg won his first silver medal at the event.

“It was good to get second in the state,” he said.

“This is my first silver medal and I will always remember it.

“It came as a surprise. I did not think I had done enough to win but it was a good feeling when they announced my name.”

With the club having a break over Christmas, the boys will have a break over Christmas and then look at training for competitions in the new year.

In February next year Gympie will host the ­regional individual ­championships for little athletics.