Could Boak upstage Brownlow big guns?

Travis Boak poses for a portrait ahead of his 250th AFL game. Pic: AAP

Travis Boak has surged towards the top of Champion Data's Brownlow leaderboard in his bid to become one of the oldest winners in the medal's history.

The Port Adelaide veteran - who will play game No. 250 against Collingwood on Friday night - sits just 1.1 vote behind 2016 winner Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong) after Round 6.

But while Carlton's Patrick Cripps and Dangerfield are short-priced favourites, Boak is still listed at $34 to become Port's first winner.

Champion Data's scientific formula awards votes down to decimal places based on a player's percentage chance of polling after every game.

It weights key statistical areas that are aligned with previous Brownlow winners and also factors in a player's polling history with the umpires.

Travis Boak is in career-best form. Pic: AAP

Boak, who turns 31 in August, has wound back the clock this season after giving up the captaincy and returning to play as a permanent midfielder.

"His form this year has been phenomenal," coach Ken Hinkley said on Saturday.

"He's absolutely knocking the socks off everything and I hope he continues."

Hinkley said that while Boak's numbers were down the past two years, he was still impressive playing as a high forward.

Boak is on track to secure his third All-Australian jumper and first since 2014. In 2014 Boak polled a career-best 21 Brownlow votes to finish equal-fifth, five votes behind winner Matt Priddis (West Coast).

Boak is averaging 32.7 disposals, 477m gained, 5.8 inside 50s, 14 contested possessions and close to a goal per game this year.

All of those metrics historically bode well when umpires cast their 3-2-1 votes.

Since 1994 only one player has won the Brownlow Medal the wrong side of 30 - Collingwood's Nathan Buckley in 2003.

Boak has also set his sights on breaking Kane Cornes' club record of 300 games.

Boak and teammate Justin Westhoff are both set to overtake current No. 2 Warren Tredrea's 255 games by next month.

"I want another four or five years. I'd love to continue playing until my body and mind give way on footy," Boak said.

Last year's eventual winner, Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn), had opened up a two-vote lead by Round 6 as he raced to 11 votes.

Importantly, Boak's stunning form has coincided with Port Adelaide's wins.

He booted 1.1 from 38 disposals and 10 clearances against North Melbourne last Friday night.

In Round 1 Boak collected 34 disposals and kicked 1.2 in Port's shock win against Melbourne at the MCG.