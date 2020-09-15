Menu
Olivia Sainsbury
News

Chamber to discuss ‘unlimited opportunity’ for Gympie

Maddie Manwaring
15th Sep 2020 4:11 PM
AN IMPRESSIVE line-up of speakers will share how Gympie can attract investors and benefit from a collaboration with another region at the upcoming Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury and Trade and Investment QLD officer Brett Tucker will join this month’s breakfast meeting on September 21 at the Pavilion.

Ms Sainsbury is widely regarded as one of the most influential people in the state, and will speak about a potential collaboration linking all the Sunshine Coast chambers and the Gympie chamber.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury says linking the Gympie chamber with the Sunshine Coast’s could bring unlimited opportunities to the region.
Ms Sainsbury said this collaboration could lead to unlimited opportunity for the Gympie region.

As a Principal Trade and Investment Officer at TIQ, Mr Tucker will be identifying investment and export opportunities in the region, and sharing which big investors we can be attracting to Gympie.

Mr Tucker said he is a passionate advocate for regional businesses, and has worked throughout the state helping regional exporters to grow their businesses.

After hearing from the keynote speakers, a workshop will be held with the opportunity to provide feedback on issues facing local businesses and devising strategies for growth moving forward.

The meeting will be held at The Pavilion from 6:45am on Monday September 21, and tickets are available to purchase here.

