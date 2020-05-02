Chamber looks to future, despite council upheaval

GYMPIE Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman yesterday expressed optimism about the future.

He was speaking in response to the recent changes in Gympie Regional Council.

Those changes included the departure of the CEO Bernard Smith.

Mr Smith finished with the council yesterday.

Former Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and former Mayor Mick Curran.

Mr Goodman had kind words for Mr Smith and said he had attended chamber meetings and listened to concerns.

“We met with Bernard and the council directors at several of our Chamber of Commerce board meetings last year,” he said.

“We put to them the chamber’s three strategies, to attract outside investment to the area to improve our high unemployment; make the council Planning Department more user-friendly (including making the turnaround of planning applications quicker) and to discuss the new council Economic Development Strategy, which has now been out for public consultation for some time.

Gympie Chamber Of Commerce President Tony Goodman

“We want to see more win-win situations for business and the council.

“Basically the council heeded our calls.

“Bernard came to our meetings and we sat down with him and the directors and I believe they heeded our call for a planning department review.

“We also worked to the best of our ability to help develop the economic strategy.

“Basically we’re heading for some good outcomes.

“We understand there was a lot of controversy surrounding Bernard,” he said.

“But with a new CEO, a new mayor and a new council, we look forward to better outcomes.”

Mr Goodman said he was grateful the council had been receptive to the thinking of Chamber of Commerce members in their meetings.

He said the chamber submissions seemed to have resulted in some improvements to the strategy, which is currently out for public comment.