'Chamber group had no right to cancel seafood festival'

LETTER TO EDITOR:

GALLERY: 19 photos from the 2017 Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

TIN Can Bay Seafood Festival 2018. The future planning and viability of such an iconic, major, and important part of the regional events calendar should not be decided by the committee of a single group.

CLICK HERE: How local businesses reacted to cancellation of seafood festival

Like all groups, when it comes to calling for volunteers and seeking financial support, things can get awfully quiet.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival - Scarlett Ludwig LEEROY TODD

Local fisherman and Seafood Festival stalwart Joe McLeod with new Chamber of Commerce President Jess Milne. Teah Mallo

The festival is bigger than Tin Can Bay, bigger than the Chamber of Commerce.

It's a Cooloola Coast event, a regional event, and part of the Wide Bay calendar.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival - Wendy and Brian Lourigan LEEROY TODD

There needs to be a Seafood Festival committee made up of key stakeholders; individual principal businesses (including chambers of commerce representation), community groups, local government and Queensland Tourism, and potential individual sponsors, but importantly a representation of the whole Cooloola Community.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival - Charlize Gibson LEEROY TODD

This will ensure that decisions are made as a community collective.

The fact that a group's committee has made this call shows that little thought of possible alternate options and solutions in the wider community have been considered.

The festival belongs to the Cooloola Coast community, thus the responsibility of that decision should have been shared with representatives of the Cooloola Coast community, in the context of needing both financial and volunteer support.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival - Chloe Williams LEEROY TODD

There is still time for some lateral thinking, hard work, and the outsourcing of coastal community support, with a primary objective of making it happen.

Trust the community to understand that times are tough, but at least give them their Seafood Festival.

Graham Langdown Rowan Schindler

There is so much pressure and so many events across the region (including Wide Bay) that are competing for support, that the window of opportunity in the 2019 events calendar may not be available and hence ongoing support, more difficult to achieve.

GRAHAM LANGDOWN,

COOLOOLA COVE